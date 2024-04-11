The year 2024 has been a tough one for Nigerian entertainers and public figures with the great loses that have rocked their circle

A number of top Nollywood stars and public figures have lost their lives under painful circumstances since the start of the year

Legit.ng has compiled a list of some of the great Nigerian personalities whose deaths rocked the nation

Death is an occurrence every human being must experience no matter how painful or sad it is. However, the Nigerian entertainment industry has been greatly affected by this in recent times.

Gone are the days when death used to sound like a thing that would happen in the distant future with many people falling when they are still in their prime and have so much ahead of them.

The Nollywood industry has caught the attention of many after the loss of prominent personalities under painful and sad circumstances. However, these great losses are not only limited to the film making industry.

Today, Legit.ng will be taking a look at some prominent Nigerians who have lost their lives in the year 2024.

1. John Okafor aka Mr Ibu’s death rocks Nigeria:

Popular Nollywood actor John Okafor aka Mr Ibu died after a long battle with an illness on March 2, 2024. The comic movie star was much loved by Nigerians with many of them rallying round to support him when he cried for financial assistance following his deteriorating health.

However, Mr Ibu’s death was marked with a lot of controversy and drama with some of them bordering on family issues and claims of misappropriated funds among other things. The late film star gave his fans hope that he would survive after one of his leg was amputated and he was discharged from the hospital. However, he was later taken back for professional care where he eventually gave up the ghost. Mr Ibu’s death raised discussions about not having a stable family and more.

2-4: The Wigwes:

Nigerian banking mogul, Herbert Wigwe, his wife Doreen and their first son, Chizi, died in a helicopter crash on February 9, 2024, to the dismay of many. The terrible circumstances surrounding their demise shook many Nigerians to their core. The Wigwe family’s death remained a topic of discussion on social media for many weeks with touching tributes pouring in for them. Billionaires, business moguls, politicians, pastors and more gathered to mourn the Wigwes at the wake organised for them and many of them had glowing things to say about the dead. A video went viral of one of Herbert Wigwe’s young daughters in tears as she eulogised her late big brother, Chizi Wigwe.

5. Amaechi Muonagor dies after battle with his health:

Popular veteran Nollywood actor Amaechi Muonagor’s death was announced on Sunday, March 24, 2024. The movie star who was well-known for acting roles as Aki and Pawpaw’s father in old Nollywood films, had battled with his health for a while and even sought financial assistance on social media. According to reports, he suffered from a kidney disease.

After his death, some of Muonagor’s colleagues such as Kanayo O Kanayo, Tony One Week and more eulogised him on social media.

6. Jenifa’s Diary star Adejumoke Aderounmu dies at 40:

Talented Nollywood actress Adejumoke Aderounmu died at the young age of 40 to the dismay of fans. The sad news of her demise went viral in April 2024 and it drew reactions from her colleagues including Funke Akindele. However, the late Jumoke’s brother, Adeola, called out Akindele and accused her of not being there for his sister when she was alive. This accusation sparked a series of heated debates on social media and even drew a reaction from the Jenifa’s Diary creator.

7.Jnr Pope, other crew members die by drowning:

The news of actor Jnr Pope Odonwodo’s death on April 10, 2024, shook Nollywood to its core. The movie star alongside other crew members died by drowning after their boat capsized during a movie production.

However, many of Pope’s fans nursed hope that he would be revived after reports trended that he was alive. Netizens waited to hear the good news of his full recovery but that was not to be.

Following his death, some social media users dug up old prophecy videos from seers who appeared to have seen darkness around the late actor before the boat accident.

8. Nollywood star Sisi Quadri passes on:

On March 3, 2024, news went viral that Yoruba Nollywood actor Quadri Oyebanji aka Sisi Quadri had died.

The movie star's demise came unexpectedly for many of his fans and it was gathered that his death was as a result of a strange illness. Another video also emerged of the film star groaning about his health at a hospital. Many of his fans and celebrity colleagues paid their tribute to the talented star on social media.

Despite knowing that death is a debt we all have to pay, it is still an occurrence that people struggle to get used to as their loved ones get plucked from them too soon. May the souls of the deceased rest in peace.

