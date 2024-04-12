The young makeup artist who was involved in the boat mishap that took the life of popular Nollywood actor Junior Pope has been buried

Reports reaching Legit.ng confirmed that the upcoming actor was buried by the bank of Anam River in Anambra state as the video went viral

Also, the last body of the crew members was found as Nigerians dished out their interesting takes on the latest development

Abigail Fredrick, the upcoming Nollywood star and MUA who lost her life in the unfortunate boat accident that took the life of popular actor Junior Pope, has been buried by the River bank in Anambra state.

Legit.ng reported that film producer and actor Moses Eskor disclosed that Abigail’s parents couldn’t afford to raise the funds needed to perform some sacrifices and to transport her body back home.

Junior Pope: Makeup artist’s grave site trends online. Credit: @jnrpope, @stanley_ontop

Source: Instagram

The young deceased hails from Akwa Ibom state. A video of her grotesque grave site made the rounds online, gathering the attention of netizens.

Also, the last body of the crew members missing in Anam River was found last night, April 11. He was said to be the sound engineer for Adnama Luke’s movie production “The Other Side of Life”.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

See the details below:

Nigerians react to makeup artist being buried at river bank

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

poshest_hope:

"So the producer couldn’t foot the expenses that will make them bury her in Akwa ibom state? I’m sure she hasn’t even been paid for the job. Died and buried in strange land."

afomimakeovers:

"What is the name of the makeup artist? What is the name of the sound person??? What kind of dishonor even at death is this???

"If not that JP was involved in this I’m sure they would’ve swept their death under the rug. At least mention their names and handle let us mourn their loss properly. This nonsense producer should not continue making movies ever again!!! So someone will die in a strange land and be buried in same strange land??? Why can’t that producer sought the funds to do the rituals to return their bodies!! Everything about this matter just Dey vex me."

assumpta_daniels:

"Why can’t the producer sought out the funds for the rituals make their family carry their bodies??Everything about this matter dey make me vex so badly."

king_ravyn:

"What sort of ill-fated movie is this for Christ sake??? How can one movie claim so much innocent souls??? Even the title is terribly."

onyii_virg:

"Chai. They died a terrible death, and still come bury her in the river bank, she really has it rough in this life and I hope her next will be great. Rest in peace beautiful young lady."

thankful127:

"The river was really thirsty for blood."

Jerry Amilo addresses posting Junior Pope’s remains

Popular Nigerian actor Jerry Amilo gave his reasons for uploading the remains of his late colleague Junior Pope.

Following the sad incident, the veteran actor who was spotted at the last hospital that declared Pope dead, alongside AGN president Emeka Rollas, shared a clip of the deceased's lifeless body in a hospital bed.

Some celebrities and fans berated Amilo for revealing such to the public. In response to the agitation, Jerry disclosed why he uploaded Junior Pope's corpse.

Source: Legit.ng