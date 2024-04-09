Top Nollywood actress Funke Akindele has broken her silence on social media following the death of Jenifa’s Diary star, Adejumoke Aderounmu

The movie star was moved to go live on Instagram after the deceased’s brother, Adeola, called her out online

Funke Akindele was in tears as she wondered why someone would wish her children death over something she wasn’t to be blamed for

Popular Nigerian actress Funke Akindele has finally spoken up in a viral video following Adejumoke Aderounmu’s death.

Recall that the Jenifa’s Diary actress died at the age of 40 under unclear circumstances and the Nigerian film industry was thrown into mourning.

Funke Akindele breaks down in tears as she reacts to Adejumoke Aderounmu's death. Photos: @funkejenifaakindele, @adejumokeaderounmu

Following her death, the late Jumoke’s brother, Adeola, went online to lambaste Funke Akindele while accusing her of hypocrisy among other things.

Funke Akindele breaks down in tears

After the backlash Funke Akindele received from the deceased’s brother and some other Nigerians, she went against her character by going live on Instagram to address the issue.

In a snippet from the live video making the rounds online, the Tribe Called Judah star noted that as a result of the backlash, someone dropped a comment on her page that she will bury her children.

Funke Akindele then broke down in tears as she wondered what she had done wrong. According to her, maintaining her silence on the matter would not help matters because people would make up stories about her.

How I met Adejumoke - Funke Akindele

The movie star explained how she met the late Adejumoke many years ago and casted her in her movies, Industeet and Jenifa’s Diary. She added that the late actress got paid and that was the end of their transaction.

Speaking further, Funke Akindele said that one day, out of the blues, she reached out to actor Jide Awobona, to ask about Adejumoke because she knew they were close and it had been a while since she heard from her. According to her, Jide said that Jumoke said she wanted people to be calling her for movie roles and she agreed to do that but she had not yet worked on another project since A Tribe Called Judah.

In her words:

“I just wished the CEO of Amen City a happy birthday and someone commented on my page, ‘may you bury your children’, I think that is serious. Why? What have I done wrong? I am doing this because I hold my fans dear to my heart and in this social media era, you have to be careful. If you keep saying you won’t talk, people will accuse you wrongly and say a lot of terrible things about you and I’m not ready because I’m so unhappy. The late Jumoke Aderounmu, I met her years ago as an actress , I gave her some roles, she acted in Jenifa’s Diary, Industreet, and that was it. She acted her roles, she got paid and left. So from the blues, I just messaged Jide (Awobona) because he was close with Jumoke and I asked him where she was. I told him to call and ask of her. He got back to me and said she wanted people to be calling her for jobs and I said fine we would call her for jobs. As you all know, I haven’t done any project since A Tribe Called Judah.”

Funke Akindele went on to speak about how someone drew her attention to the post Jumoke’s brother made where he called her out online and she understood that he was greiving.

The movie star said she reached out to Jumoke’s brother to sympathise with him and explain that she wasn’t aware his sister was sick.

I have my trying moments too - Funke Akindele

In the snippet from the live video, Funke Akindele made it known that she also goes through tough times. She went on to list some of them including her arrest during the COVID period, her crashed marriage, losing her mother and more.

The movie star added that after she reached out to Jumoke’s brother, he read her message but did not respond. According to her, she tried her best to reach out to Jumoke and she was unaware of her ill health.

She said:

“Do not forget, I’ve got my trying moments too, during COVID remember, my mum passed on, remember, politics I was backlashed, marriage remember! Somebody now said ‘you will lose your children?’ I think that’s too much. I’m here trying to relax and rest to get my life together. I sent a message to Jumoke’s brother, he saw it and he didn’t reply. I said ‘oh I’m so sorry, I didn’t hear, I don’t know anything about your sister. I don’t go to blogs as long as my name isn’t being mentioned. I do my thing and I face where I’m going to. Yes I’m strict! I’m very strict, I will not take nonsense, I’m focused. Whoever works with me that wants to go can go, whoever wants to stay can stay. Please I have to do this live video because it has to do with Jumoke, may her soul rest in perfect peace, I feel so sorry. I tried, Jide (Awobona) can testify.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Funke Akindele speaks on Adejumoke’s death

After Funke Akindele’s video where she addressed Adejumoke Aderounmu’s death, some netizens went online to share their thoughts. Read some of their comments below:

yemi.lawal.754:

“You will not bury your children by the grace of God, shall see their children children, that is not your portion.”

Classic_wears2424:

“And we all knew what this woman went through to have those children, you will never burry your own children in Jesus' name.”

Braimohpreshy:

“I don’t know who told Nigerians that actors and producers must be friends‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️funke that doesn’t talk has to come on live by force,she was dragged last year,even me sef come dey pity her,make una easy with these bullying abeg.”

Iam_pelumiemmanuel:

“She ended the live video crying…honestly some people need to do better with their comments. Why her children for goodness sake. Why??”

Yogurtby_mcqueenellanutrition:

“May you not lose your children in Jesus Name.”

Fifeoflagos:

“She had to come out this time....she doesn't do social media debunked....but this one is too much for her...it is well.”

Anita_didy:

“This is too much… do you guys know wat she is passing tru too? The only people that will stand by you and owe u shiit even wen u r kpaing is Family. Dont feel entitled to other people cos you feel they are bigger than u. Smh.”

Ashabee_ade1_:

“Pick that person up and teach him/her a lesson.”

Chika_squared:

“I believe you sister. You and your family are safe in God's hands. May God comfort the bereaved family.”

Jenifa's Diary's Adaku reacts as Adejumoke's brother slams Funke Akindele

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nollywood actress and media personality, Omotunde Adebowale David, aka Adaku, reacted to Funke Akindele being called out following the death of her colleague, Adejumoke Aderounmu.

The media personality expressed her displeasure with the people taking sides on the matter despite not having the full details. She went on to pray for God’s mercy on them.

