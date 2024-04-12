Junior Pope's death has continued to spread across the media space as prominent Nigerians and fans can't stop mourning the demise of the young actor

SP Josephine Adeh, the spokesperson of the FCT police command, in his tribute, revealed how traumatized he was after reading the news about the death of the actor

The police boss said he could not leave his room, put on his TV or visit social media, adding that he was a big fan of the actor

The police spokesperson of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command, SP Josephine Adeh, has mourned the demise of the veteran Nollywood actor John Paul Odonwodo, popularly referred to as John Pope.

John Pope was said to have tragically passed away with three others on Wednesday, April 10, after their boat capsized at a film location in the Anam River in Anambra state.

How FCT police spokesperson mourned Jr Pope Photo Credit: Josephine Ideh, Nigeria Police Force

Source: Twitter

AGN confirms death of Junior Pope

The actor's death was confirmed by the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) on Thursday morning, April 11, stating that he passed away following an unsuccessful attempt by the crew member to resuscitate him.

The AGN's statement reads in part:

“Two notable hospitals tried their best to revive him, but to no avail. God knows the best. We finally lost him."

Police boss mourns Junior Pope's death

However, in a tweet on Thursday, the police boss said he was traumatised by the news of Junior Pope's demise and added that he was a big fan of the late actor.

SP Adeh said he had been unable to leave his room or put on his television because he was shocked about the death, and it has been difficult for him to accept the news.

He added that he had stayed away from social media because he was scared to come across his death.

His tweet reads:

"I haven't been able to leave my bedroom. As a big fan, I'm still in shock and struggling to accept Jr. Pope's death. I can't even bring myself to check Facebook or Instagram for fear of seeing news about his death. I hope his poor widow & kids find comfort."

See the tweet here:

Source: Legit.ng