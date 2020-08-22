Abby Dowse's biography: Age, height, plastic surgery, career

Abby Dowse is an Australian social media influencer, fashionista, b*kini model, and fitness trainer. She rose to fame following her Instagram posts showcasing b*kini pieces from the fast fashion retail company Fashion Nova. Her fitness videos are also incredibly popular among her millions of followers.

Abby Dowse looking stunning in various outfits. Photo: @abbydowse (modified by author)

Who is Abby Dowse? Here is a quick look at the renowned model's life.

Profile summary

Full name Abby Dowse Nickname Beach baby Gender Female Date of birth September 17, 1989 Abby Dowse's age 32 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Sydney, New South Wales, Australia Current residence Sydney, New South Wales, Australia Nationality Australian Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet and inches 5'8" Height in centimetres 173 Weight in kilograms 59 Weight in pounds 131 Body measurements in inches 34-26-36 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Marital status Single Children None Profession Model, b*kini model, social media influencer Net worth $1.89 million Instagram @abbydowse Facebook Abby Dowse Twitter @Abbydowse1

Abby Dowse's bio

The renowned model and social media influencer was born on September 17, 1989, making her 32 years old as of 2022. She is just a few months shy of her 33rd birthday. She was born and brought up in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia.

Professional career

Abby Dowse's in gorgeous outfits. Photo: @abbydowse (modified by author)

Abby always wanted to become a fashion model and began pursuing her dream shortly after graduating from college. She began as a freelance model, occasionally posting modelling videos and photos on social media platforms.

What is Abby Dowse famous for? Her social media pages quickly gained a huge following spurred by Abby's b*kini photos. These photos soon became her progress tool, quickly earning her recognition from top fashion brands. The up-and-coming model soon began landing jobs from fast fashion lines.

Her big break came when she landed a brand ambassador role with Fashion Nova, one of the most popular American fast fashion brands. Since then, she has worked with numerous other brands, including Parisian Company, Lounge Apparel, and Oh Polly.

Today, Abby works as a fashion and fitness model with The Apex Agency. During her modelling career, she has been the face of numerous pieces of apparel, makeup brands, skincare products, and sports products. Additionally, Abby has appeared on the covers of numerous fashion magazines showcasing lingerie, swimwear, and makeup products.

Fitness and diet

Abby is a strict vegetarian and credits her dietary lifestyle as part of the reasons she maintains her shapely figure. She loves vegetable Bolognese, lentil soup, chickpeas, beans, and walnut cakes. In addition, she avoids carb-rich foods that could jeopardize her fitness goals.

What is Abby Dowse's net worth?

According to Starktimes, the fitness model's net worth in 2022 is estimated to be $1.89 million. Her income sources include brand endorsement fees, commercial fees, fitness coaching, advertisements, and various business ventures. This is not an official net worth figure, though.

Abby Dowse's measurements

The model is 5 feet 8 inches (173 centimetres) tall. Abby Dowse's weight is 131 pounds (59 kilograms). She has blonde hair and blue eyes. Her body measures 34-26-36 inches at the bust, waist, and hips, respectively.

Abby Dowse's plastic surgery

Abby Dowse taking selfies. Photo: @abbydowse (modified by author)

The question of Abby Dowse's surgery is quite common among her fans. There were rumours that the model had undergone numerous procedures to enhance her looks. The model is said to have undergone a silicone implant procedure to augment her bust.

Most rumours surrounding other procedures have never been substantiated.

Social media presence

Modern-day social media platforms have played a significant role in Abby's financial and career success. The model is quite active on Instagram and Twitter and mildly active on Facebook. She constantly engages her followers via posts touching on her daily life, modelling career, fashion products, and fitness regimes.

Her Instagram account has over 3 million followers as of 2022.

Fun facts

Here are some interesting facts about Abby.

Her friends describe her as calm-natured and extremely classy.

She adores pets and currently owns a cat.

She promotes the vegetarian lifestyle and tries to get her fans to adopt it.

She nicknamed herself 'beach baby' following her immense love for the beach.

She enjoys travelling and participating in photoshoots.

Abby Dowse is an incredibly popular social media personality. Her success in modelling is significantly attributable to her incredible social media presence and following. She has also made quite a name for herself in other fields besides modelling.

