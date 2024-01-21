Nollywood actor Mr Ibu has been discharged from the hospital and is back at his residence

Actor Ken Erics shared a heartwarming video from his visit to the veteran comic actor, who was seen smiling

Popular celebrities, as well as fans and followers, have since flooded social media to express relief

Veteran Nigerian actor John Okafor, better known as Mr Ibu, is now back at home.

This comes as the veteran actor, who was at the hospital for months, was spotted in a new video shared by his junior colleague Ken Erics online.

Ken Erics with Mr Ibu in video. Credit: @kenerics

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng recalls reporting that one of Mr Ibu's legs was amputated while he was at the hospital.

The actor has now been discharged and looked healthy.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

Ken, who shared a video of him and the actor on his page, visited the veteran actor to pay his respects.

In the caption, the actor revealed the purpose for sharing the video was to bring joy to fans and admirers who were concerned about the actor's wellbeing

“Happy Sunday Lovelies ❤️. Something to brighten your day,” he wrote.

Watch video of Mr Ibu with Ken Erics below:

Celebrities, fans react as Ken Erics visits Mr Ibu

Legit.ng captured some of the messages, see them below:

ibiwarietuk

"Uncle Ibu is back home Glory to God Thank you @kenerics."

georginaibeh:

"You are amazing Kene . God bless you."

sedatersaviour:

"Oh I love to see this. kene thank you that visit soothes the soul."

onyiialoysius:

"Happy Sunday to you both ❤️. Just what I needed to see."

gloriaosarfo:

"God is Good Bless you both superstars."

christian_somto_:

"Normally, Mr Ibu na comedian... We miss you Legend."

onyinyechi_akabueze_:

"Kene, thanks for this. Happy Sunday to you both. Thanks be to God for healing our legend."

princessnikeadams:

"This is amazing sir I feel so good about this a breath of fresh air thank u for the visit."

Mr Ibu's wife allegedly re-arrests Jasmine, stepson

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Maris, Mr Ibu's wife, allegedly arrested Jasmine and the actor's son again for refusing to hand over everything, including the actor's social media account, to her.

According to Tosin Silverdam, Mr Ibu wanted all his properties to be put in his wife's care.

It was also reported that the actor is gradually recovering and will soon be out and about again.

Source: Legit.ng