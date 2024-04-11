Following the confirmation that Nollywood actor Jnr Pope had passed on, his colleague Jerry Amilo came under fire on social media

The light-skinned actor had taken to his Instagram page to share a video of the deceased’s corpse at the hospital

The video triggered a lot of reactions from Nigerians, with many of them blasting Amilo for making such a move

Nollywood actor Jerry Amilo has come under fire on social media following his post about the death of his colleague, Jnr Pope Odonwodo.

Recall that the 39-year-old actor died tragically alongside others on April 10, 2024, during a boat accident during a movie production.

Actor Jerry Amilo posted a video of Jnr Pope's corpse. Photos: @kingjerryamilo, @jnrpope

Shortly after the confirmation of Jnr Pope’s death made the news, Jerry Amilo took to his official Instagram page to share a video of the late actor’s corpse.

In the video, Amilo captured Jnr Pope’s corpse lying in the hospital bed with his ears and nose blocked with wads of cotton wool. The Actors’ Guild of Nigeria (AGN) president, Emeka Rollas, was also present.

Amilo accompanied the clip with a watermark of his name on Facebook. He also shared a caption where he prayed for the deceased to rest well and even tagged the late actor’s Instagram handle. In his words:

“MAY YOUR SOUL REST IN PERFECT PEACE AMEN @jnrpope”

See the censored video below:

Nigerians blast Jerry Amilo

Shortly after Jerry Amilo posted Jnr Pope’s corpse on social media, many netizens took to his comment section to lambaste him. A number of them called him an insensitive clout chaser. Read some of their comments below:

everything_nessastore1:

“The fact that this man is an elderly person hmm, so you made the video edited it and even put watermark Jesus, I put it to you That jnr pope death no pain you.i remember when I lost my dad all I could do was cry the intention of posting was not even there,if this guy death pain you,you won’t edit this video and put it on social media..if it was your brother am very sure you will put a public announcement for fans to respect your privacy…”

jay_scotch_autos:

“They don't bl00dy care about the repercussions. They just want to post something and get unnecessary traffic to their page. He even added watermark.”

parker_ojugo:

“Our entertainment industry is full of clout and eye service!!!!!!”

M.m.a_j:

“He is hustling for engagement if not tell me why he posted this!!! He blleeeached away his sense of reasoning! No! He think na one the movie nah if not tell me why get mind post thisfor what? I loved n respect Junior Pope because how he adore his family and always supporting good things...Junior Pope is a good man!!!!!”

official_udykevin:

“Wicked souls, I bet he is happy deep inside.”

everestofficial1:

“People who want to know the benefits of living abroad. Here is one of them. Careless is taking so many lives in Nigeria.”

Mr_horlic:

“If you know how people go far in announcing your demise, u go know say this life no balance.”

bahdt_girl_annie1:

“These people are just interested in first to post new update.”

Udyfoods:

“This is soo wrong.”

kamsy_ikechiukwu:

“After suffering for many years, You could not even enjoy his new building what kind of life is this.”

yujayy:

“That bleached goat.”

sasha_itota:

“Everything for content especially Facebook people, na so those hungry content creators dey do video back to back say what they don't know.”

adediji_t:

“It’s even more irritating that most of his colleagues started posting about his death and how they are pained, barely an hr after the first news was going viral…. I stand corrected but who truly makes post when they are still in shock or mourning? Like within mins/hrs of the news???? No confirmation or anything?! Humanity has been reduced to SOCIAL MEDIA RELEVANCE ONLY… The af ‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️ and now this one is posting his cold body without recourse to the pain the family is going through. Honestly we perish for lack of WISDOM. Rest Easy JP .”

wealthmirac_:

“Which kind Mumu song be this na celebration we dey do , see person die painful death una dey play immolenization . But why is nolly wood just full of hate …why.”

nneorie_:

“This is wrong. Why posting this video???”

Nwosuenyinnaya:

“Was making a video of a dead man and posting on the internet really necessary. You can use his old pictures if you have to. We should consider direct family members and how these will affect them. Some of them will be seeing his dead body on the internet for the first time.”

2023 warning for Jnr Pope from Ghanaian prophet emerges

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Jnr Pope’s death has remained in the news after an old prophecy about him resurfaced online.

A video made the rounds of a Ghanaian prophet, Karma President, publicly warning the late movie star about the danger his life was in.

In the video reportedly posted for the first time on August 5, 2023, the prophet claimed that Jnr Pope needed to be careful.

