Controversial Afropop singer Portable has stirred reactions online with the way he celebrated his third son Opeyemi who recently turned a year old

Opeyemi Badmus is Portable's second son with his first wife, Omobewaji; the birthday celebration is coming days after the singer took a new wife, actress Ashabi

However, amidst the scandal, netizens have noticed that Omobewaji didn't post her son at all on her page to celebrate his birthday

Ace controversial Afro-street pop sensation Portable has stirred reactions online with the clips he shared on his page to celebrate his third son, who recently turned one.

The celebration is coming amid a suspected rift within the singer's family after he welcomed another son with actress Ashabi Simple.

Controversial singer Portable trends as reports of him seizing his 1st wife's phone trends online. Photo credit: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

Before welcoming his sixth child with Ashabi Simple, Portable was legally recognised to be married to just one woman, Omobewaji Ewatomi Oluwaferanmi.

However, that stance has changed as he officially ties the knot with Ashabi Simple. Amidst the birthday celebration of his third son, Portable shared a post on his page of his sons and his father playing together.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Portable seizes the phone of his first wife amidst second wife debacle

As things stand, it was reported that Portable had confiscated the phone of his first wife after she put out a post slamming the singer and his new wife.

One of the tell signs of issues between the singer and his wife was discovered as Omobewaji refused to celebrate her son's birthday on her page.

Throughout the celebration and until publishing, Omobewaji has yet to put out a post to celebrate her son.

See the video of Portable's father playing with his sons:

See how netizens reacted to the clip of the singer's father and his grandsons

@mc_itubaba:

"No smiling face family.. Always on red eyes baba ika Tobi Awon omo ika..."

@evve__lynn:

"Portable just dey born boys boys."

@johnny_deppfanpage6:

"This one with dada go be like him papa."

@jbarbie001_zainab:

"The black one gangan no dey smile rara na ika gangan be dt."

@bf_wears:

"Ologo foreverI love you from my bottom of my heart."

@mamacittaofficial:

"@portablebaeby is Grandpa single I Want To Apply❤️God bless Your Family."

@gbemillionaire__:

"The one with dreadlocks Omg Omo baba e."

@lachocko:

"Hmmm na only boys this guy dey born ooo. Tomorrow get belle. Polygamy na probs."

@tbossmenclothings:

"Why you no wash your shoe na. You wan stain those two cuties ni."

@remiarts2014:

"Omo that small one with dada go wicked die."

Portable’s wife Bewaji finally reacts to singer welcoming child with actress Ashabi Simple

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that controversial Nigerian singer, Portable recently welcomed a child with actress Ashabi Simple and it has drawn a reaction from his wife, Omobewaji.

Recall that videos recently made the rounds online of the music star at his child's naming ceremony with the Nollywood actress.

The Zazu Zeh crooner’s wife, Omobewaji, finally broke her silence about the development on her Instagram story.

Source: Legit.ng