The death of beloved Nollywood actor Jnr Pope has brought about the resurfacing of a prophecy that was made about him

About nine months ago, a Ghanaian prophet Karma President had shared a message to the movie star in one of his live broadcasts

The resurfaced video sparked a series of reactions from netizens with many of them expressing their regrets

Nollywood actor Jnr Pope Odonwodo’s death has remained in the news after an old prophecy about him resurfaced online.

A video made the rounds of a Ghanaian prophet, Karma President, publicly warning the late movie star about the danger his life was in.

Fans react as prophet's warning to Jnr Pope before his death reemerges. Photos: @jnrpope, Karma President / Facebook

Source: Instagram

In the video which was reportedly posted for the first time on August 5, 2023, the prophet had claimed that Jnr Pope needed to be careful of his father’s side because he had seen darkness around the Nollywood actor.

Karma President said that he saw that bad news was going to befall the actor or his family members because his father’s people were attacking him in the spiritual world.

The prophet added that he could see a car tyre chasing Jnr Pope in the spirit world and that meant he was being attacked and was going to suffer an accident in the physical world. Karma President then advised the Nollywood star to put some things in place to appease the gods of his father’s side so that he could continue to enjoy his life.

In his words:

“Jnr Pope be one guy for the Naija movie industry wey dey do very well, but I wan send am one message make he crosscheck him papa side because the darkness on Jnr Pope no get timer plus his family. One day, bad news go fall for Naija and dem go regret because the gods from his father’s side dey meet for him back, the gods from his father’s side are throwing accident his way in the spiritual world. When I talk say car tyre is following you for spiritual world, it means say na accident for land. So Jnr Pope, car tyre is following you for the spiritual world so he has to wake up and put things in place so that the gods from him papa side may calm down make he continue to dey enjoy his life.”

See the resurfaced video below:

Reactions as old prophecy about Jnr Pope resurfaces

The reemerged video of the Ghanaian prophet sharing his message about Jnr Pope sparked a series of reactions from netizens. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

"I believe this prophecy pass that woman wey dey wear purple prophecy. But then we no go believe say this thing go happen ooooo. Kai."

"They don't believe in prophecies, that's that's tool the devil is working against them with. First make you disbelief and then hit."

"Abeg make una share the prophet contact."

"And what if the message didn't get to him?"

"How I wish he listened to this and did the needful believe in spiritual."

"I watched this video last year oh."

"Prophets of doom."

"The world is spiritual indeed."

"Are the gods happy now, there must be a big party in their midst for job well down, such a weakness that all they can do is take life. BS."

Woman's prophecy on Junior Pope's death surfaces

Legit.ng recalls reporting that another prophet and celebrity seer Bright Ndibunwa shared how she foresaw the tragic boat capsize, which claimed the life of Junior Pope.

In a viral video, Bright had urged Nollywood actors to pray for their lives.

The seer said that though she is aware that they pray, they should do better because she saw the incident coming.

