Yoruba actor Sisi Quadri, known for his feminine roles in Nollywood movies, has passed on

According to the reports reaching Legit.ng, the Nollywood actor died after an undisclosed illness

This is coming barely a year after Sisi Quadri lost his mother, which stirred tributes from his colleagues in the movie industry

Nollywood actor Quadri Oyebanji popularly called Sisi Quadri, famous for his feminine character and use of abusive language in Yoruba movies, is dead.

The report reaching Legit.ng revealed the actor, who became a homeowner in 2020, passed on following an undisclosed illness.

Actor Sisi Quadri is dead was famous for his feminine role in movies. Credit: @sisiquadritv

Tunde Olayusuf mourns Sisi Quadri

Tunde Olayusuf, who is a colleague of the late actor, took to his social media handle to confirm his death.

Sharing a picture of Sisi Quadri, Tunde wrote in a caption:

"Everything in the world is according to the will of Allah, from Allah we have come, and unto him we shall all return - May God rest your soul Bro @iamsisiquadir."

Actress Biola Adebayo also reacted to the actor's death as she wrote in a caption:

"You will be greatly missed Sisi Quadri May your soul rest in perfect peace. May God comfort all your loved ones."

Sisi Quadri was a cast on Kunle Afolayan's recently released Anikulapo series.

Social media users pen tributes

Legit.ng captured some of the messages from many, including some Yoruba movie stars.

lanreadediwura:

"Whatttttttt I just saw him on Anikulapo series this morning."

ayabaoduoye:

"Jesis Christ wept! What happened."

itz_mhizgoldemporium:

"Haha is this a joke please GOD forbid."

mo_bewa:

"God please."

the_may16girl:

"So Sad May Allah forgive all his shortcomings. The End of an Era Ya Allah grant everyone close the fortitude to bear the loss."

horlarbeesih1:

"Heartbreaking, Black Friday."

Sisi Quadri loses mother

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Sisi Quadri on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, announced the passing away of his mother, whom he described as his best friend.

Sisi Quadri expressed shock about his mum's demise as he revealed she would always be in his heart. March 12 2023

The post stirred emotional tributes from many, including Jagun Jagun star Femi Adebayo.

