Danielle Colby’s biography: marriage, kids, net worth, American Pickers

If you watch the History Channel hit series American Pickers, then you know the active and enthusiastic Danielle Colby, who is one of the most popular personalities on this show. Did you know that she is also an athlete, dancer, and philanthropist? Learn more about Danielle from American Pickers and her multiple talents.

Everyone who is familiar with Danielle from American Pickers knows that this woman lives her life to the fullest. She is skilled in many things, and this is how she achieved her fame. If you enjoy watching Danielle on American Pickers, then you will enjoy reading her biography here as well.

Profile summary

Full name: Danielle Colby-Cushman

Danielle Colby-Cushman Nickname: Dani D

Dani D Date of birth: 3 December, 1975

3 December, 1975 Age: 45 years old (as of June 2021)

45 years old (as of June 2021) Zodiac sign: Saggitarius

Saggitarius Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Place of birth: Davenport, Iowa, United States

Davenport, Iowa, United States Current residence: Rincón, Puerto Rico

Rincón, Puerto Rico Occupation: TV personality, burlesque dancer, antique store manager, clothing boutique owner

TV personality, burlesque dancer, antique store manager, clothing boutique owner Height in feet: 5'9"

5'9" Height in metres: 1.75

1.75 Weight in lbs: 172

172 Weight in kg: 78

78 Measurements: 39-28-40 inches

39-28-40 inches Mother: Sue Colby

Sue Colby Ex-husbands: Robert Strong, Alexander de Meyer

Robert Strong, Alexander de Meyer Children: 2

2 Trademark: Tattoos

Danielle Colby's bio

This talented television personality was born in Davenport, Iowa, United States. Her mother is Sue Colby.

Danielle Colby's age

This famous lady was born on 3 December, 1975. This means that American Pickers' Danielle is currently 45 years old as of June 2021.

Career

As Danielle became an adult, she started establishing her career on television. She gained huge popularity after appearing on the show American Pickers alongside Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz.

American Pickers' Danielle Colby was close friends with Mike Wolfe way before the series was established.

The series began airing in 2010 on the History Channel, and Danielle Colby Cushman has appeared in over 300 episodes so far. Her co-stars Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz have also become famous because of starring in the show.

The show has gained worldwide recognition and is one of the best non-fiction series. It features Mike and Frank travelling across the United States with the purpose of buying or picking items for selling or adding to their collection.

As for the actress, she stars in the documentary series as the manager of the Antique Archaeology office, which is a business owned by Wolfe. She usually gives leads to Mike and Frank, even though they can stop at random places that might contain items they need.

Why did Danielle Colby leave American Pickers?

There have been rumours about Danielle Colby leaving American Pickers, but these statements are not supported by any official confirmation. Apparently, Danielle once tried to leave the show, but the team did not want to let her go.

Other endeavours

Even though Danielle is primarily known for her work on the History Channel, she has a lot more to offer. For instance, not many people know that she used to have a career in roller derby. She owned and participated in a female roller derby team, the Big Mouth Mickie.

Additionally, one of her passions is burlesque dancing, which she has pursued for many years and gained a considerable wardrobe of luxurious clothes in the process.

She enjoys this style of dancing because she likes making a connection with people at their most vulnerable moments, celebrating the beauty of the human body, and experiencing some fun.

Another thing she likes to do is charity work, as her social media is full of pictures where she is busy with philanthropy. She helps Puerto Rico residents who survived Hurricane Irma and does a lot of fundraising and reconstructions there.

She also donates to domestic violence organizations such as Batey Girls.

Danielle Colby's measurements

She is 5 feet 9 inches, or 175 cm, tall, and she weighs approximately 172 lbs or 78 kg. Her body measurements are 39-28-40 inches.

Danielle Colby's tattoos

Colby is a huge fan of alternative music, which has led her to getting tattoos on her body. She also has a lot of punk-rock merch and has been spotted wearing band shirts a lot of times.

One of her most notable tattoo designs is a large chest piece that consists of flowers and a leopard skin print.

She also has creative symmetrical tattoos on her lower back which she frequently shows off during her burlesque dances.

Additionally, she has a large and complicated design on her stomach, which has a lot of detail and definitely took long hours to create. The tattoos that she has on her hands and fingers are also very imaginative.

To many people's surprise, one of her special interests is bugs, which she is fascinated by. Because of this, one of her tattoos is a simple inked fly.

Danielle Colby's net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Colby is worth a fortune of $1.5 million.

Danielle Colby's husband and personal life

Her first husband was Robert Strong, whom she married in 2004 and with whom she had two children, son Miles (born 1996) and daughter Memphis (2000).

Danielle Colby's kids seem to have a close bond with her. Colby has even incorporated the inscriptions of her children's drawings among her tattoos.

Her marriage with Robert did not work out, and in an interview, she confessed that it was hard for him to deal with her newfound fame. According to her, the success that American Pickers gained upon debut took a toll on their marriage, and they ended up separating.

Eventually, Danielle from Pickers met her second husband, a French designer Alexander De Meyer. They got married in 2015 but separated two years later.

Today, she is happily engaged to a man named Jeremy Scheuch. She often posts adorable pictures of them together on her Instagram, and the two seem to be very much in love.

Where is Danielle Colby now?

According to her website,

Danielle currently spends her free time in Puerto Rico continuing to aid in the rebuild of the Island while dedicating her time to orphanages, animal shelters, and raising awareness on the human trafficking crisis.

Danielle Colby is a very talented and multifaceted person whose real-life passion for history is evident in her chosen profession.

