Kanayo O. Kanayo has reacted to the death of his colleague and friend, Amaechi Muonagor

Mourning the veteran actor, Kanayo recalled how he was always scared whenever Amaechi performed his acrobatic somersault despite his weight

Penning tributes to the deceased Kanayo stressed that Amaechi Muonagor did his best to preserve the Igbo culture

Veteran Nollywood actor Anayo Modestus Onyekwere, better known as Kanayo O. Kanayo or Nnayi Sacrifice, has confirmed the death of his friend and colleague Amaechi Muonagor.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that news of Amaechi's death surfaced on social media on Sunday, March 24, as fans pen tributes to the veteran actor, famed for his role in the hit movie Aki and Pawpaw.

Kanayo confirms Amaechi Muonagor's death. Credit: @kanayo.o.kanayo @a,amaechimuonagor

Kanayo mourns Amaechi Muonagor

Kanayo took to his social media timeline on Monday, March 25, to recall his moments with Amaechi on movie sets.

Reminiscing their time together, Kanayo shared how he often expressed fear whenever the deceased performed an acrobatic somersault despite his age and size.

Kanayo, who prayed for the deceased, revealed there was no dull moment when the Amaechi was on set.

Sharing a picture of his colleague, Kanayo wrote in a caption:

"AGUIYI, I was always afraid whenever you did your acrobatic somersault. It was indeed outstanding despite your weight. You would always say. Nwokem, o taa, meaning, you grew up doing it."

See Kanayo's post below:

The veteran actor passed on days after soliciting funds for kidney transplants in India.

big_boi_sosa1:

"Nollywood failed."

balo_ng:

"It is well. One actor that play a very big man in movies and when he plays the poor man, surprisingly, does that role well too. Also a subtle comedian. His expressions are epic. RIP legend."

laclassozougwu:

"A good man. Legend. Rest in peace sir."

jay_h_z:

"Make ona dey support Dem nor be to post them after death rip legend."

bazzafitness1:

"Oh now you post him when is dead shame on nollywood."

What Tony One Week said about Muonagor's health

Legit.ng recalls reporting that weeks after the actor cried out, his cousin Tony Oneweek shared details of his ailment.

Oneweek revealed Muonagor was down with stroke, diabetes, and kidney disease, and undergoing weekly dialysis.

Sharing a photo of the actor on his sickbed, Oneweek cleared assumptions about his relationship with Amaechi and added that his family had been shouldering his bills for years.

