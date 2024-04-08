Late Nollywood actress Adejumoke Aderounmu’s brother has taken to social media to blast top movie star Funke Akindele

Shortly after the Jenifa’s Diary’s actress demise, her brother accused Funke Akindele of hypocrisy while recounting how they had reached out to her for help

This disclosure led to a series of reactions from people on social media with some of them taking sides

Late Nollywood actress Adejumoke Aderounmu’s death has led to top movie star Funke Akindele to be called out on social media.

Hours after the news of the sad loss made the rounds online, the late Jenifa’s Diary star’s brother, Adeola Aderounmu, took to social media to blast Funke Akindele.

Recall that the Tribe Called Judah actress had taken to social media to join others to mourn Adejumoke’s death.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Adeola shared a screenshot of Funke Akindele reacting to his sister’s death and accompanied it with a caption where he accused her of only turning up for the camera. He also advised people to avoid people like her.

In a subsequent post, Adeola claimed that they had called Funke Akindele on several occasions and she did not turn up for them even when they sent someone to her.

He went on to accuse the top Nollywood star of eye-service now that his sister had died. Adeola did not stop there, he made sure to praise top actresses Rita Dominic and Sotayo Gaga.

In more posts, the late Adejumoke Aderounmu’s brother claimed Funke Akindele only does good when it suits her before also calling her a terrible person.

Reactions as late Jenifa’s Diary actress slams Funke Akindele

After the late Adejumoke Aderounmu’s brother lambasted Funke Akindele online and accused her of hypocrisy, his posts went viral and netizens reacted. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

soph.iachinwe:

“One thing I like about this thing called dead eh last last if you like get heaven and earth na here everything end all of us go still kpai is God not wonderful? Naso.”

Golds_cuisinee:

“Now now, make Una no fight ooo.”

Stwillypapa”

“I'm seeing people shouting "ENTITLEMENT MENTALITY". But all I noticed and still noticing/seeing in NOLLYWOOD is that they don't help themselves.”

funmimotunde:

“Otida entitlement be this abeg ,,, omo naija we can do better ooo.”

funmimotunde:

“Na this industry I understand is a must someone help by force , someone who work hard for his own money and some people are entitled to his wealth I no get oo, his brother can do better make her soul rest in peace .”

derahluv:

“When she was alive you didn’t reach out, please keep the sma energy now please.”

Khemzel_concepts:

“Entitlement mentality. Must she help them? Na her family? Do you know what she was going through.”

tvshowsaddicts_:

“I no wan see any entitlement comment,funke for keep the same energy as she died abeg.”

sparklesdammy:

“Funke Akindele get so many funny behavior but her fans don’t see it, there’s no time she enters the news for good thing, if she’s not having issues with her workers , she will restrict some nawa, it’s well.. las las no one is responsible for anyone though .”

choicegold58:

“Didn’t she pay her when she acted in her movie?? Do our bosses owe us money when we are sick?? Wooo we are all guilty because life is haard on everyone biko.”

Nora_big_wiz:

“Na only funke she worked with ?? Ither that she worked with even acted as if they didn’t hear anything.”

theolajola:

“Let's say he's pained cos he's still grieving bit this is rubbish sha. She's helped people, if for some reason she was unable to help some people (whether or not she's worked with them before), that still doesn't warrant this dragging.”

kiekie_q:

“This ain't entitlement, he is just telling aunt funke to keep the same energy.”

