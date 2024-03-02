The late Nigerian actor Sisi Quadri has continued to trend on social media following his sudden demise

Legit.ng reported that the death of the 44-year-old actor was announced on March 1 after a brief illness

Following that, a video of the movie star complaining bitterly about a treatment he received in a hospital has surfaced online

A viral video of Nollywood actor Tolani Quadri Oyebamiji, also known as Sisi Quadri, complaining about his ill health before his tragic demise recently went viral online.

Legit.ng previously reported that the indigenous act was announced dead on Friday, March 1, weeks after marking his 44th birthday on December 25, 2023.

Sisi Quadri passed on at the age of 44 on March 1. Credit: @iamsisiquadri

Source: Instagram

The distressing video sighted by Legit.ng showed the actor at a hospital complaining.

He could be heard discussing the tests they conducted on him. He said that nothing was wrong with him until they conducted tests, and when he complained, they did not take him seriously.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“Nothing was wrong with me till you carried out your test, and when I complained, you didn’t take me seriously,” in his words.

See the video below:

The actor's death came barely a year after he lost his mum. Legit.ng recalls reporting that Sisi Quadri announced the passing away of his mother, whom he described as his best friend, on Wednesday, February 22, 2023.

Sisi Quadri expressed shock about his mum's demise as he revealed she would always be in his heart. The post stirred emotional tributes from many, including Jagun Jagun star Femi Adebayo.

Video of Mohbad crying as he revealed what NDLEA did to him trends

Nigerians have been calling for justice for late singer Mohbad as more videos of him sprang up, confirming assumptions that he was bullied and tortured by Naira Marley and his people.

A clip which went viral showed the late singer on a hospital bed claiming after he was picked up by men of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), he was made to drink water, which he suspected had something in it.

In tears, Mohbad told the people around that he had no reason to lie and lamented how his colleague who is still signed to Naira Marley, Zinoleesky betrayed him by snitching on him.

Source: Legit.ng