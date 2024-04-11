Popular Nigerian actor Jerry Amilo came forward to address those who attacked him for revealing Junior Pope's remains online

Recall that the young, vibrant actor gave up the ghost after he was involved in a tragic marine accident

In a new video making the rounds online, Jerry Amilo highlighted the situations around the contentious clip he shared

Popular Nigerian actor Jerry Amilo has addressed his reasons for uploading the remains of his late colleague Junior Pope.

Legit.ng reported that the young, vibrant actor was involved in a tragic marine accident that took his life and that of other crew members on board.

Following the sad incident, the veteran who was spotted in the last hospital that declared Pope dead, alongside AGN president Emeka Rollas, shared a clip of the deceased, lifeless body on the hospital bed.

Some celebrities and fans berated Amilo for revealing such to the public.

In response to the agitation, Jerry shared his reasons for uploading the Junior Pope's corpse.

According to him, he wanted people to see the truth for themselves, considering the back-and-forth reports surrounding the mishap.

Jerry noted that he didn't put up the video for clout and claimed that he has passed that stage where he would belittle himself to social media attention.

Netizens react to Jerry Amilo’s video

kennypaul4life:

"That video made everyone believe POpe is dead if not for that video we'd still be arguing if he is still alive or not."

anabellrosebella:

"I feel so sad. If only tears could bring him back, we would all cry buckets.. No need to fight, Prince Eke he made a mistake, why call out your friend in public, instead of Privately? Two wrongs don't make a right."

frank_tana_:

"Ur only a human,n humans are bound 2 make mistakes, thank God u have realized n ask for 4giveness,ur a good man,ur 4given,go n sin no more."

wearevent90:

"Sir you shouldn't have post that because its very sensitive. Did you tot of his wife, children, family and his fans before posting?? You could have write something on your page to confirm he is dead and not post that. You didn't do well Sir. That post will worry his children, wife and family in the future. Next time don't do that. May his soul rest in peace."

ritagoodlife9:

"You nor dey shame old man like you."

Source: Legit.ng