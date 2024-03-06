Nigerian banking mogul and former Group CEO of Access Holdings Herbert Wigwe’s daughter, Tochi, has reacted to the loss of her family members

A video made the rounds online showing the emotional moment Tochi Wigwe paid a touching tribute to her brother Chizi

Recall that Chizi died alongside his parents, Herbert and Chizoba Wigwe, in a helicopter crash

Late Herbert Wigwe’s daughter, Tochi, has honoured the memory of her late brother in an emotional way.

Recall that former Group CEO of Access Holdings, Herbert Wigwe, his wife, Chizoba, and their first son, Chizi, died in a helicopter crash on February 9, 2024.

Emotional video as Herbert Wigwe's daughter pays tribute to late brother Chizi. Photos: @newscentraltv

The tragic death shook a lot of Nigerians with many of them wondering how the late banker’s remaining children would cope with such a great loss.

In a new development, Herbert Wigwe’s daughter, Tochi, was captured giving a touching tribute to her late brother, Chizi, at an event organised for her late family members.

In the video, Tochi walked on stage with some of her friends and one of them read her emotional tribute on her behalf.

In the message, Tochi explained her closeness with her brother Chizi whom she described as her friend and ATM card, seeing as he always took care of her. The young lady noted how hard-working and business-minded he was and how many of their family members looked up to him.

Tochi could not hold back her tears as her friend read the touching tribute to the late Chizi on her behalf. See the video below:

Reactions as Herbert Wigwe’s daughter pays tribute to late brother Chizi

The emotional display drew a series of reactions from netizens. Many of them sympathised with the Wigwe family.

Read some of their comments below:

Nifemi_xo:

“may God give her strength overcome tragic incident and also help her to guide her siblings.”

legal_kiks:

“Lord please protect this lady, protect her, give her the strength to bear this tragedy. Stand beside her O Lord, and when she’s ready to marry, give her a good man that will genuinely love her, treat her well emotionally and mentally , and not take advantage of her. Amen.”

cemebinah:

“Good bless the loved ones left behind. This is touching, but God knows best. Tochi, stay strong for your siblings.”

_eeshahh:

“This is so hard to watch .”

oyinsale:

“So sad, may God see the remaining family members through this tragedy.”

adaokafoe:

“You see this particular de..ath is not ordinary. Does it mean that no one saw this whether through dreams or may be prophecy or even body feelings the day they left. It’s too much a loss to behold something is obviously wr…ong somewhere.”

eniahgrace_:

“She’s strong I don’t think I’ll be able to say a word .”

Burial arrangement of Herbert Wigwe

