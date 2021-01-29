Global site navigation

Cillian Murphy’s bio: family, net worth, age, latest news, Oppenheimer

by  Cyprine Apindi Adrianna Simwa

Cillian Murphy is a talented actor who has starred in multiple films, television shows, theatre productions, video games, and music videos. He is best recognised as Thomas Shelby from Peaky Blinders. He continues to appear in high-profile films because of his excellent acting skills.

Cillian Murphy started his acting career in theatre in 1996. He has been in the acting industry for close to three decades and has made an indelible mark in entertainment. Discover more about his professional and private life today.

Profile summary

Full nameCillian Murphy
NicknameCilly
GenderMale
Date of birth 25th May 1976
Age47 years (as of 2023)
Place of birthDouglas, County Cork, Ireland
Current residence Monkstown, South Dublin, Ireland and Kilburn, North West London, United Kingdom
NationalityIrish
EthnicityIrish
Zodiac sign Gemini
ReligionSelf-proclaimed atheist
SexualityStraight
Height5 ft 9 in (175 cm)
Weight 154lb (70 kg)
Hair colourDark brown
Eye colourBlue
Marital statusMarried
SpouseYvonne McGuinness
Children2
FatherBrendan Murphy
Mother Jane Murphy
Siblings3
EducationPresentation Brothers College and University College Cork
ProfessionActor

Who is Cillian Murphy?

Cillian Murphy is an Irish actor who has been in the entertainment industry for over 25 years. He is known for starring in high-profile films. His work has earned him global fame and multiple awards.

How to pronounce Cillian Murphy

The actor's first name is pronounced with a k instead of a c. The pronunciation is kill-ee-an. Cillian is a traditional Irish name that means bright-headed, little church, or war strife. His second name is pronounced as mur·fee.

How old is Cillian Murphy?

Cillian Murphy's age is 47 years as of 2023. He was born on 25th May 1976, and his Zodiac sign is Gemini.

Where is Cillian Murphy from?

The actor comes from Ireland. He was born and raised in Douglas, County Cork, Ireland. His father, Brendan, was a civil servant at the Irish Department of Education.

On the other hand, his mom, Jane, is a French teacher. The actor's siblings are Sile, Orla, and Paidi. He is the oldest child in the family.

Where does Cillian Murphy live?

The actor has residences in Monkstown, South Dublin, Ireland and Kilburn, North West London, United Kingdom.

His primary residence is in Dublin. He moved there permanently when he turned 40 to allow his children to stay closer to their grandparents.

Educational background

Academically, the actor performed well because most of his relatives were teachers or educators. He went to Presentation Brothers College, an all-boys private Catholic school in Cork, Ireland.

In 1996, he joined the University College Cork (UCC) to study law. He dropped out of law school to become an actor.

Career

Cillian Murphy is a successful actor who is rather reserved and private. He lacks interest in the celebrity scene and finds the red carpet experience quite challenging. Interestingly, he does not have official social media handles.

The actor started his career in theatre in 1996. He joined the Corcadorca Theatre Company and was involved in multiple productions. These included Disco Pigs, Much Ado About Nothing, The Country Boy, Juno and the Paycock, The Seagull, and The Shape of Things.

Before then, he was a guitar player in various music bands. While he is a talented musician, he chose not to pursue a career in music. Instead, he chose to become an actor.

He joined the film and television industry in 1997 when he bagged a role in a short film titled Quando. He has over 50 acting credits, most of which are films.

FilmYearRole
Quando1997Pat
Sweety Barrett1998Pat the Barman
Sunburn1999Davin McDerby
Eviction1999Brendan McBride
At Death's Door1999Young Reaper
A Man of Few Words2000Best man
Disco Pigs2001Pig
How Harry Became a Tree2001Gus
Watchmen2001Phil
28 Days Later2002Jim
Intermission2003John
Cold Mountain2003Bardolph
Batman Begins2005Dr. Jonathan Crane/ The Scarecrow
Red Eye2005Jackson Rippner
Breakfast on Pluto2005Patrick 'Kitten' Braden
Inception2010Robert Fischer
The Dark Knight Rises2012Dr. Jonathan Crane/ Scarecrow
Transcendence2014Agent Buchanan
Anthropoid2016Josef Gabcík
The Meetings of the Waters2017Man
The Party2017Tom
Dunkirk2017Shivering Soldier
The Delinquent Season2018Jim
Anna2019Lenny Miller
A Quiet Place Part II2020Emmett
All of This Unreal Time2021The Everyman
Kensuke's Kingdom2023Dad (voice)
Oppenheimer2023J. Robert Oppenheimer
Small Things Like TheseTo be announced-

The actor has also been featured in a few television series. Cillian Murphy's Peaky Blinders role is arguably his best TV show role. He portrayed the character of Thomas Shelby from 2013 to 2022.

Peaky Blinders is a show about a gangster family set in the 1900s England. It centres on a gang who sew razor blades in the peaks of their caps under the leadership of the fierce Tommy Shelby.

Role in Oppenheimer

The actor is known for his ability to play various characters. He challenges himself by taking challenging characters. Cillian Murphy's Batman character, for example, was challenging because he felt he did not have a superhero body. Nonetheless, he pulled it off.

Another challenging role was in the biographical thriller Oppenheimer, where he portrayed the character of J. Robert Oppenheimer. To take on the role, the actor lost a significant amount of weight to match Oppenheimer's almost emaciated appearance.

Oppenheimer was released on 21st July 2023. It grossed over $895 million worldwide as of September 2023 and has plenty of positive reviews. Cillian Murphy was paid about $10 million for his lead role in the film.

Is Cillian Murphy a millionaire?

The actor is a multimillionaire. Cillian Murphy's net worth is $20 million. Most of his wealth comes from his acting career.

Has Cillian Murphy been married more than once?

The actor has been married once in his life. Cillian Murphy's wife, Yvonne McGuinness, is a visual artist by profession. The two first met in 1996 when Yvonne joined Corcadorca Theatre Company.

The two started dating shortly after meeting and were based in Dublin, Ireland. In 2001, the lovebirds moved to London for Yvonne to attend the Royal College of Art.

In 2004, the actor married Yvonne. The couple lived in London for years. They were blessed with two sons. Their first son, Malachy, was born in December 2005, while their second son, Carrick, aka Aran, was born in July 2007.

In 2015, the family relocated to Dublin permanently for Carrick and Malachy to be closer to their grandparents. Their parents also wanted them to become more familiar with the Irish culture.

In 2016, Yvonne and her husband fell pregnant but lost the child to a miscarriage. She required miscarriage surgery, but Ireland's laws did not allow her to get one. The experience made the couple join a campaign to amend the country's laws on the termination of pregnancies.

How tall is Cillian Murphy?

Cillian Murphy's height is 5 ft 9 in or 175 cm. He weighs about 154lb or 70 kg and has blue eyes and dark brown hair. His chest, arm, and waist measurements are 38-14-31 in or 97-36-79 cm.

Trivia

  • He was raised Roman Catholic. Although now an atheist, he admits that Catholicism shaped his morality.
  • He is an avid outdoor runner.
  • Mackerel salad is his favourite food.
  • Café Paradiso in Cork, Vijay on Willesden Lane, London, and Ard Bia in Ireland are his favourite restaurants.
  • Galway is his favourite Irish City, and New York is his favourite international city.
  • He was a vegetarian for 15 years of his adult life because he feared contracting mad cow disease.
  • He chooses not to commercialise his passion for rock music for fear of losing credibility as an actor.
  • His shoe size is 10 (US) or 9 (UK) or 43 (EU).
  • He was named one of GQ's 50 Best-dressed Men in 2015.
  • In 2011, he became a patron of the UNESCO Child and Family Research Centre at the National University of Ireland Galway.

Cillian Murphy is a famous actor who has remained notoriously private when it comes to family. He frequently works with director Christopher Nolan and is known for his roles in Peaky Blinders, Oppenheimer, and Batman Begins.

