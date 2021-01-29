Cillian Murphy’s bio: family, net worth, age, latest news, Oppenheimer

Cillian Murphy is a talented actor who has starred in multiple films, television shows, theatre productions, video games, and music videos. He is best recognised as Thomas Shelby from Peaky Blinders. He continues to appear in high-profile films because of his excellent acting skills.

Cillian Murphy started his acting career in theatre in 1996. He has been in the acting industry for close to three decades and has made an indelible mark in entertainment. Discover more about his professional and private life today.

Profile summary

Full name Cillian Murphy Nickname Cilly Gender Male Date of birth 25th May 1976 Age 47 years (as of 2023) Place of birth Douglas, County Cork, Ireland Current residence Monkstown, South Dublin, Ireland and Kilburn, North West London, United Kingdom Nationality Irish Ethnicity Irish Zodiac sign Gemini Religion Self-proclaimed atheist Sexuality Straight Height 5 ft 9 in (175 cm) Weight 154lb (70 kg) Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Blue Marital status Married Spouse Yvonne McGuinness Children 2 Father Brendan Murphy Mother Jane Murphy Siblings 3 Education Presentation Brothers College and University College Cork Profession Actor

Who is Cillian Murphy?

Cillian Murphy is an Irish actor who has been in the entertainment industry for over 25 years. He is known for starring in high-profile films. His work has earned him global fame and multiple awards.

How to pronounce Cillian Murphy

The actor's first name is pronounced with a k instead of a c. The pronunciation is kill-ee-an. Cillian is a traditional Irish name that means bright-headed, little church, or war strife. His second name is pronounced as mur·fee.

How old is Cillian Murphy?

Cillian Murphy's age is 47 years as of 2023. He was born on 25th May 1976, and his Zodiac sign is Gemini.

Where is Cillian Murphy from?

The actor comes from Ireland. He was born and raised in Douglas, County Cork, Ireland. His father, Brendan, was a civil servant at the Irish Department of Education.

On the other hand, his mom, Jane, is a French teacher. The actor's siblings are Sile, Orla, and Paidi. He is the oldest child in the family.

Where does Cillian Murphy live?

The actor has residences in Monkstown, South Dublin, Ireland and Kilburn, North West London, United Kingdom.

His primary residence is in Dublin. He moved there permanently when he turned 40 to allow his children to stay closer to their grandparents.

Educational background

Academically, the actor performed well because most of his relatives were teachers or educators. He went to Presentation Brothers College, an all-boys private Catholic school in Cork, Ireland.

In 1996, he joined the University College Cork (UCC) to study law. He dropped out of law school to become an actor.

Career

Cillian Murphy is a successful actor who is rather reserved and private. He lacks interest in the celebrity scene and finds the red carpet experience quite challenging. Interestingly, he does not have official social media handles.

The actor started his career in theatre in 1996. He joined the Corcadorca Theatre Company and was involved in multiple productions. These included Disco Pigs, Much Ado About Nothing, The Country Boy, Juno and the Paycock, The Seagull, and The Shape of Things.

Before then, he was a guitar player in various music bands. While he is a talented musician, he chose not to pursue a career in music. Instead, he chose to become an actor.

He joined the film and television industry in 1997 when he bagged a role in a short film titled Quando. He has over 50 acting credits, most of which are films.

Film Year Role Quando 1997 Pat Sweety Barrett 1998 Pat the Barman Sunburn 1999 Davin McDerby Eviction 1999 Brendan McBride At Death's Door 1999 Young Reaper A Man of Few Words 2000 Best man Disco Pigs 2001 Pig How Harry Became a Tree 2001 Gus Watchmen 2001 Phil 28 Days Later 2002 Jim Intermission 2003 John Cold Mountain 2003 Bardolph Batman Begins 2005 Dr. Jonathan Crane/ The Scarecrow Red Eye 2005 Jackson Rippner Breakfast on Pluto 2005 Patrick 'Kitten' Braden Inception 2010 Robert Fischer The Dark Knight Rises 2012 Dr. Jonathan Crane / Scarecrow Transcendence 2014 Agent Buchanan Anthropoid 2016 Josef Gabcík The Meetings of the Waters 2017 Man The Party 2017 Tom Dunkirk 2017 Shivering Soldier The Delinquent Season 2018 Jim Anna 2019 Lenny Miller A Quiet Place Part II 2020 Emmett All of This Unreal Time 2021 The Everyman Kensuke's Kingdom 2023 Dad (voice) Oppenheimer 2023 J. Robert Oppenheimer Small Things Like These To be announced -

The actor has also been featured in a few television series. Cillian Murphy's Peaky Blinders role is arguably his best TV show role. He portrayed the character of Thomas Shelby from 2013 to 2022.

Peaky Blinders is a show about a gangster family set in the 1900s England. It centres on a gang who sew razor blades in the peaks of their caps under the leadership of the fierce Tommy Shelby.

Role in Oppenheimer

The actor is known for his ability to play various characters. He challenges himself by taking challenging characters. Cillian Murphy's Batman character, for example, was challenging because he felt he did not have a superhero body. Nonetheless, he pulled it off.

Another challenging role was in the biographical thriller Oppenheimer, where he portrayed the character of J. Robert Oppenheimer. To take on the role, the actor lost a significant amount of weight to match Oppenheimer's almost emaciated appearance.

Oppenheimer was released on 21st July 2023. It grossed over $895 million worldwide as of September 2023 and has plenty of positive reviews. Cillian Murphy was paid about $10 million for his lead role in the film.

Is Cillian Murphy a millionaire?

The actor is a multimillionaire. Cillian Murphy's net worth is $20 million. Most of his wealth comes from his acting career.

Has Cillian Murphy been married more than once?

The actor has been married once in his life. Cillian Murphy's wife, Yvonne McGuinness, is a visual artist by profession. The two first met in 1996 when Yvonne joined Corcadorca Theatre Company.

The two started dating shortly after meeting and were based in Dublin, Ireland. In 2001, the lovebirds moved to London for Yvonne to attend the Royal College of Art.

In 2004, the actor married Yvonne. The couple lived in London for years. They were blessed with two sons. Their first son, Malachy, was born in December 2005, while their second son, Carrick, aka Aran, was born in July 2007.

In 2015, the family relocated to Dublin permanently for Carrick and Malachy to be closer to their grandparents. Their parents also wanted them to become more familiar with the Irish culture.

In 2016, Yvonne and her husband fell pregnant but lost the child to a miscarriage. She required miscarriage surgery, but Ireland's laws did not allow her to get one. The experience made the couple join a campaign to amend the country's laws on the termination of pregnancies.

How tall is Cillian Murphy?

Cillian Murphy's height is 5 ft 9 in or 175 cm. He weighs about 154lb or 70 kg and has blue eyes and dark brown hair. His chest, arm, and waist measurements are 38-14-31 in or 97-36-79 cm.

Trivia

He was raised Roman Catholic. Although now an atheist, he admits that Catholicism shaped his morality.

He is an avid outdoor runner.

Mackerel salad is his favourite food.

Café Paradiso in Cork, Vijay on Willesden Lane, London, and Ard Bia in Ireland are his favourite restaurants.

Galway is his favourite Irish City, and New York is his favourite international city.

He was a vegetarian for 15 years of his adult life because he feared contracting mad cow disease.

He chooses not to commercialise his passion for rock music for fear of losing credibility as an actor.

His shoe size is 10 (US) or 9 (UK) or 43 (EU).

He was named one of GQ's 50 Best-dressed Men in 2015.

In 2011, he became a patron of the UNESCO Child and Family Research Centre at the National University of Ireland Galway.

Cillian Murphy is a famous actor who has remained notoriously private when it comes to family. He frequently works with director Christopher Nolan and is known for his roles in Peaky Blinders, Oppenheimer, and Batman Begins.

