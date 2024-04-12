A Nigerian man, Mark, has gone viral after sharing his views on the painful demise of late Nollywood acor Junior Pope

The young father of three sadly lost his life two days ago in a boat accident while returning from a movie set

In a trending video, Mark highlighted the causes of the actor's death amid speculations about what led to his demise

A Nigerian man, Mark C Justice, has shared the underlying reasons behind the sudden death of late Nollywood actor, Junior Pope.

In a trending video, the young man narrated how the actor's death occurred and pointed fingers at those be believed caused the death.

Nigerian man claims two actors had a hand in Junior Pope's death Photo credit: @justicecrack/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Mark blames TC Okafor, producer

In his post shared via his TikTok account @justicecrack, one of the people he blamed was an actor, TC Okafor for standing on a boat and ringing a bell while it was in motion.

He also blamed the death on the carelessness of people in the boat and the producer, Adanma Luke, for allegedly not ensuring that life jackets were available for her crew members.

In his words:

"It's exactly 2 says after the death of Junior Pope and this is all I have gathered about his death. Pope Junior's death is a preventable death. It is the most careless death I have ever seen in recent days. The boat never had a life jacket. There were no divers around. The carelessness around the people in the boat. TC Okafor was one of the cause of that accident.

"First of all you are not supposed to ring a bell in the river. Ask those who know things about river. You're not even supposed to stand in front of a boat because you are blocking the view of the driver.

"Adanma Luke is also at fault. Adanma Luke who is the producer of the movie was trying to produce a movie on a very low budget. She did not rent life jackets. She risked the life of those people on a boat and here is the result."

"Another thing was after the accident, it took almost two hours for them to find him. After bringing him out, the first thing was to perform CPR instead of taking him to shrine. It takes 10 minutes for the brain to die when oxygen is not flowing."

Reactions as man speaks on Pope's death

Netizens on TikTok stormed the comments section to share their thoughts.

@user4492542363251 said:

"Guy forgot CPR how many people knows how to conduct a CPR, you talking do you know how to respond to emergency?"

@Sexxy Afya commented:

"The producer err, at least pay money for them to perform the last rituals for the makeup artist since you didn’t buy life jackets for them."

@The Devil’s Advocate added:

"So junior pope wasn’t at fault?A grown man going for a boat ride with no life jacket?"

@divine kiddies reacted:

"But it seems he's d only one in dat boat as at the time he was making videos."

@Ndifreke Inyang Isuk added:

"Your points were well articulated."

Female seer who foresaw Junior Pope's death speaks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a female seer who made prophecies about celebrities including Junior Pope has been going viral.

This happened after her prophecy about the unfortunate demise of the late veteran actor came to pass.

Source: Legit.ng