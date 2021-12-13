How to write a tribute to my mother at her funeral? 20+ examples

Paying tribute to a loved one at their funeral can be daunting, especially because of the overwhelming emotions. Thinking of the best words to honour them might not be as simple. This guide on how to write a tribute to my mother at her funeral eases the task.

It's an opportunity to honor her life, express your love, and share memories that capture her essence

Writing memorial tributes to a deceased mother can be emotional. Therefore, these samples focus on helping you bear the burden as you go through the sombre period.

How to write a tribute to my mother at her funeral

The speech should not be too short - the stinginess of words can hurt loved ones. It should also not be too long - an unnecessarily long monologue will touch fresh wounds and aggravate the grief.

So, how do you write a funeral tribute to your mother? The purpose of a eulogy is to recall favourite memories and say something memorable about the deceased. It should put the pain of a loss in good light. So, let’s start with some writing tips:

While writing the tribute, think about the importance of your mother in your life; remember her love and care.

Mention some important events and dates of her life, hobbies, the power of her faith, or any other important aspect of her life.

Write about the aspects of your mother’s personality (generosity, humour, kindness).

Be careful with emotions. The words should not be very tragic or painful for you and others.

Avoid long sentences, complex words, and phrases.

A short tribute to my late mother

Tribute to a mother who passed away. Photo: pexels.com, @Liza Summer (modified by author)

How can I remember my late mother? Here are some of the examples of short tributes that you could use:

My mother was an inspiring soul, always there for all who came to her with their troubles. Her home was open to everyone, and her hospitality made them feel important. She was the most loving, humble, compassionate, understanding, family-orientated woman and one of the most beautiful souls one could ever meet. I am going to miss you so much, mum. To the world, you were one person, but to me, you were the world. You did not have much, but we always felt like we had everything. You did not leave millions in your bank account, but you left a legacy worth much more. You taught me love, patience and endurance. You taught me how to pray and led by example. You praised me whenever I did good and pointed out my mistakes with that gentle voice. You encouraged me to work hard in school and taught me how to read and write. I still remember your voice as you read me bedtime stories. Mother, you were the truest, dearest, more than a mother to me. I called you a friend, sister, cousin and also dad when I lost dad. You stood alone for 20 years after dad passed on, and only God knows the inner strength you had. You were precious, a gift from God, so much beauty, grace, love and patience you possessed. You touched my heart in so many ways. Even on dark days, your strength and smile made me realize I had an angel beside me. I do not know how I will do life without you.

Emotional tribute to a mother

If you wish to pay tribute to a mother-in-law who passed away and you are short of words, these are some of the messages you could use to express your pain.

Not a day goes by that you are not missed. I thought it might get easier as time went by, but it does not. I do not know how to come to terms with reality, but I know that you, for sure, are the best mother a son could ask for in so many ways. You saw beauty in everything in life; you were a very simple-minded human being. You were the best person morally that I have ever known. You taught us how to live life to the fullest. I promise to keep your legacy. Not a day goes by that I do not cry my eyes out because I miss you so much. I feel so alone. I want to talk to you one more time. I love you dearly. I am utterly heartbroken that you are gone forever; it is so hard to face reality. Goodbye. My heart bleeds.

Memorial quotes for mom

These quotes for mom in heaven could also ease the pain of losing a loved one.

Grief is like the ocean; it comes in waves ebbing and flowing. Sometimes the water is calm, and sometimes it is overwhelming. All we can do is learn to swim - Vicki Harrison. Those we love and lose are always connected by heartstrings into infinity - Terri Guillemets. Unable are the loved to die, for love is immortality - Emily Dickinson. You don't go around grieving all the time, but the grief is still there and always will be - Nigella Lawson. There are no goodbyes for us. Wherever you are, you will always be in my heart - Mahatma Gandhi. What we have once enjoyed deeply, we can never lose. All that we love deeply becomes part of us - Helen Keller.

Poems as a tribute to my mother at her funeral

A lady mourning the loss of a loved one. Photo: pexels.com, @Ka Smith (modified by author)

Poems can also be an ideal option to pay tribute to a friend's mother who passed away. Here are examples of such poems. You can use them to express the feelings and emotions during this hard time.

1. If Roses Grow in Heaven By Dolores M. Garcia

If roses grow in heaven,

Lord, please pick a bunch for me,

Place them in my Mother’s arms

and tell her they’re from me.

Tell her I love her and miss her,

and when she turns to smile,

place a kiss upon her cheek

and hold her for a while.

Because remembering her is easy,

I do it every day,

but there’s an ache within my heart

that will never go away.

2. Richer Than Gold by Strickland Gillilan

You may have tangible wealth untold;

Caskets of jewels and coffers of gold.

Richer than I, you can never be

I had a mother who read to me.

3. If There are Any Heavens My Mother Will by E. E. Cummings

If there are any heavens, my mother will (all by herself) have one.

It will not be a pansy heaven nor

a fragile heaven of lilies-of-the-valley but

it will be a heaven of black, red roses my father will be

(deep like a rose tall like a rose)

standing near me (swaying over her silence) with eyes which are really petals and see

nothing with the face of a poet really which

is a flower and not a face with hands that whisper

This is my beloved my

(suddenly in sunlight, he will bow,

and the whole garden will bow)

4. Mother o’ Mine by Rudyard Kipling

If I were hanged on the highest hill,

Mother o’ mine, O mother o’ mine!

I know whose love would follow me still,

Mother o’ mine, O mother o’ mine!

If I were drowned in the deepest sea,

Mother o’ mine, O mother o’ mine!

I know whose tears would come down to me,

Mother o’ mine, O mother o’ mine!

If I were damned of body and soul,

I know whose prayers would make me whole,

Mother o’ mine, O mother o’ mine!

5. Wonderful Mother by Patrick O’Reilly

God made a wonderful mother,

A mother who never grows old;

He made her smile at the sunshine.

And He moulded her heart of pure gold;

In her eyes, He placed bright shining stars,

In her cheeks fair roses you see;

God made a wonderful mother,

And He gave that dear mother to me.

If you wondered how to write a tribute to my mother at her funeral, these options must have made the burden lighter.

