Popular Nigerian actress Ruth Kadiri reacted to the shocking demise of her colleague, Junior Pope

Legit.ng reported that the deceased died a painful death after he was involved in a marine accident

Ruth, in her recent post, also appreciated a couple of her colleagues who showed dedication toward bringing the deceased back to life

Nigerian actress Ruth Kadiri has appreciated some of the colleagues who were present during the death crisis of late Nollywood star Junior Pope.

Recall that the father of three gave up the ghost on April 10, after the rigorous events that followed the marine accident he had in River Niger in Asaba, Delta State.

Ruth Kadiri appreciates Regina Daniels, AGN and others for trying their best for Junior Pope. Credit: @regina.daniels, @jnrpope, @ruthkadiri

Source: Instagram

Ruth revealed that Regina Daniels, her mother, Rita Daniels, the President of AGN, Emeka Rollas, and other Nollywood members were out during their late colleague's hospital crisis.

Taking to Instagram to react to news of his death, she pointed out how Regina, her, and Emeka Rollas were still at the hospital at 2/3 a.m. to see if anything could be done to save Junior Pope's life.

The actress expressed her sadness over his death, claiming that producers and filmmakers are all guilty of taking risks for their businesses. She mentioned that going home at 3 am is virtually normal in their line of work, but she can't hurl stones or wonder why.

She prayed for the soul of Junior Pope, telling them to use his death as a reminder that passion does not save lives.

See her post below:

Netizens react to Ruth Kadiri's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

_funnynoble1:

"Amen.. Mummy no matter what Nothing and no bad stories will ever be had from your production.. Even the late night work.. May God Protect everybody has we don't know the unforeseen circumstances trying to happen.. Remain Blessed Big Aunty."

the_pearlsorganicskincare:

"And this guy is a very good guy, i remember when he came out boldly and was saying why will men cheat on their wives that he has never cheated on his wife, he loves his family so much, God why, how will the wife bear this loss."

pakoloken:

"To everyone seeing this comment. May untimely de@th never be your portion and your family portion . Rest on king."

chimerit:

"I am sure if it was a vehicle, he would have told them he want to come down cos he felt the speed was too much...his spirit keep telling him something will get wrong with the way they were driving the boat.."

krenaa__:

"I don’t want to ever feel the way i felt last night…I was restless and confused. It remind me of the day i lost my dad n mum…Continue resting."

hawt_tee0:

"Genuine people will help you off camera. Godbless you @regina.daniels and ur lovely mum. May the soul of JP rest in peace."

Source: Legit.ng