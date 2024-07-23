Video of Femi Otedola’s Stern Look After Mr Eazi Kissed Temi in His Presence Trends: “He’s Jealous”
- A video of Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola, his daughter Temi and her husband, Mr Eazi, has sparked reactions online
- The trending clip got people talking after something Mr Eazi did to his wife in the presence of his father-in-law went viral
- Netizens couldn't help but notice Femi Otedola's facial expression after Mr Eazi planted a kiss on his daughter's face in his presence
Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola seems to have proven the famous Yoruba adage "that a child, no matter how old, will never outgrow his or her parents" to be true.
A video of Temi Otedola standing between the two most influential men in her life while heading for her maternal grandmother's burial has gone viral.
In the trending clip, Temi's billionaire dad, Femi Otedola, did something to her in the presence of her husband that got people talking. Otedola's action stirred a response from Mr Eazi.
Eazi kisses Temi in Otedola's presence
While dressed up and ready to storm Temi's grandma's burial, both men showed their love for the lady in the middle by planting kisses on her cheeks from both sides.
However, the first kiss was from Temi's dad before Mr Eazi did the same on the other side.
Mr Eazi's action stirred reactions online as netizens couldn't help but notice Otedola's stern look when the singer planted a kiss on his daughter's face.
Legit.ng recalls reporting when Temi Otedola confirmed that she was officially married to Mr Eazi.
Watch the viral moment below (last slide):
Reactions trailed the video of Temi, Eazi & Otedola
Here are some of the comments that trailed the viral clip:
@chibunco:
"Daddy was jealous in the last slide."
@_solution_ngo:
"Chai…. And one poor girl will be hiding me with all the love I have to offer… I’lld rather die single than be with a lady who will hide me…"
@meedey.mercy:
"Daddy no get choice for last slide."
@abikeshugaa:
"Last slide “No gree for anybody."
@weightlossproducts9ja:
"Mrs Eazi and the men in her life."
@alber_te_ch:
"2 billionaires one woman."
@_doojah_:
"DJ play by me Angel by Halle 😍😍😍. There’s literally not word to describe your beauty atp! Huh!"
@sallie.may:
"Lmaooo that last slide."
@_jaydeeofficial:
"Last slide😍, God I wanna experience love like these."
@barryibrahimm:
"Last slide!!!"
How Femi Otedola celebrated his 60th birthday
Recall that in 2022, Legit.ng reported how Femi Otedola celebrated his 60th birthday on a N2.2 billion yacht.
The billionaire set the internet on fire by reportedly splurging to rent Aristotle Onassis' Christina O super luxury yacht that will sail for three weeks on the Mediterranean Sea.
Counting down to his big celebration, Otedola took to his Instagram page with a post of several photos showing off moments with his family.
Source: Legit.ng
