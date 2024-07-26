A Nigerian mother has penned a heartbreaking message to her son's father who abandoned them over unclear reasons

In a touching post, the woman stated that she has been the only one bearing the responsibility of caring for the cute little boy

However, the proud mother, noted that she has taken the decision to move on from the pain and focus on raising her child with love

A Nigerian mother's trending post about her son's absent father got netizens emotional on TikTok.

The woman, who was left to care for their son alone, shared a video expressing her mix of sadness and determination.

Single mum accuses son's father of neglect Photo credit: @aocosmetics/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Nigerian mum calls out baby daddy

In a post shared via her TikTok account @oacosmetics1, the mother revealed that she had been shouldering the sole responsibility of raising their child.

She noted that another birthday was approaching and she was certain that her son's father would still be absent on the boy's special day.

According to her, she was still struggling to comprehend how he could abandon their only child, leaving her to bear the weight of parenthood alone.

Despite the pain, the mother chose to channel her energy into providing a sane environment for her son, focused on instilling values and love in him.

In her words:

"To my ex who abandoned me with my adorable son to raise on my own. Another birthday is coming and we know you will be absent again. How you still have the mind to abandon your only child, leaving me with all the responsibilities is something I will never understand.

"I don't want to always dwell on it but I don't want to hide and be upset about the situation anymore. Just want to continue raising my son with love, respect and to have the fear of God. And we are alright. Blessed beyond measure to have my son and also being able to show up for him everyday."

Reactions as single mum shares ordeal

The woman's post sparked lots of reactions from netizens on TikTok who could relate to her pain.

@I.J said:

"There was this one dat abandoned his son and daughter, later sent this lady packing from his family property. Came back last yr & ordered her to bring his children."

@Dammypearl stated:

"We are the best single mom may God continue to bless and protect our kids for us, we are proud of you mummy."

@mamasenator de barber reacted

"Baby don’t worry you not alone we are together in this. Happy birthday baby."

@Sinachi Cynthia stated:

"God is with you sweetie. I raised my daughter alone. Just got married last year sep wedding jan. Am enjoying life now with my new husband and daughter together."

@Pamela Ogbebor reacted:

"I really understand this level of pain because I know how it feels to be abandoned by a father. God will surely see you and your baby through, you’re great mother."

@fitt_vyy added:

"He is so cute. The Lord is your strength sis, and he will continue to grow in God's wisdom."

Watch the video below:

Man returns after abandoning wife and children

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a 84-year-old man from Meru expressed his desire to reunite with his family after abandoning them 44 years ago.

Julius Ngurutu M'Tuarandu relocated to Ukambani to work as a mason, leaving his family behind in Meru more than four decades ago.

Source: Legit.ng