Much loved Nigerian celebrity couple, Funke Akindele and Abdulrasheed ‘JJC Skillz’ Bello’s marriage has now ended

JJC announced the sad news on his social media page as he noted that he had moved out of the house three months ago

After the news of the crashed marriage broke out, a number of Nigerians took to social media to share hot takes on the issue

Top Nigerian actress, Funke Akindele and her filmmaker husband, Abdulrasheed ‘JJC Skillz’ Bello, are currently making headlines over the state of their marriage.

In the early hours of June 30, 2022, JJC took to his official Instagram page to announce the end of their marriage.

In the lengthy note, he gave a bit of insight on their separation as well as their working relationship moving forward.

Fans react to Funke Akindele and JJC Skillz crashed marriage. Photo: @jjcskillz

Funke and JJC were no doubt one of the celebrities who gave couple goals to fans and the news of their split caused quite a stir on social media.

A number of Nigerians trooped to their different platforms to share their take on the issue and some of them had interesting reactions.

Nigerians react to Funke and JJC’s crashed marriage

Read what some fans had to say about Funke Akindele and JJC Skillz’ crashed marriage below:

Royalhugssurprises:

“Dear Lord, my marriage would work, I would not be distracted .”

Teminikan__:

“Omo this one shock me o.”

Wives_and_mothers:

“This is really sad.”

Comrade.12345:

“D word love really exist? If yes, what is love then?”

Slimnicole:

“This is so sad.”

Agnes.pride:

“I cover Banky and Adesua’s marriage in Jesus name. Celebrities marriages are becoming something else this days.”

Kosionuoha:

“ what's that issue that they just can't resolve?? Must there be a divorce .”

Papa.jeffrey.x:

“Mercy Johnson marriage na better glue both of them use gum am them no fit separate. I love their kind of marriage..”

So sad.

Funke Akindele’s stepson Benito blasts actress

Rumours recently made the rounds on social media about the marriage between actress Funke Akindele and filmmaker, JJC Skillz, facing serious troubles.

One of JJC Skillz’s sons, Benito aka Beniboibb on TikTok, later caused a buzz on social media after he reacted to the claim online.

Benito seemed to confirm age long rumours that have been making the rounds about Funke Akindele.

The young man noted that the much loved actress is not actually what people think she is. Not stopping there, Benito added that he lived in their house for two years and it was a horror.

