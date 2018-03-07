How many children did Bob Marley have and where they are now?

Bob Marley was a Jamaican singer, songwriter, and musician widely considered one of history's finest and most influential reggae performers. He began his musical career with the group The Wailers. Marley was also a family man with many children. Here is everything you need to know about Bob Marley's children.

Damian, Ziggy, Stephen, Kymani and Julian Marley, sons of Bob Marley, perform onstage at the Roots, Rock, Reggae Tour 2004 at the Filene Center in Vienna, Virginia Photo: Frank Micelotta

Source: Getty Images

The legendary Jamaican musician Bob Marley who died in 1981, is still alive in all his children and grandchildren. Millions of people who loved and continue to enjoy the amazing songs and music played by the iconic singer are still interested in the details about his children. Where are they now?

Bob Marley’s children and where they are today

Bob Marley was married to Alpharita Constantia "Rita" Anderson. They married on 10 February in Kingston, Jamaica. They were blessed with three children.

How many kids does Bob Marley have? The official sources mention and acknowledge 11 kids. Below are details about their lives and their various endeavours.

1. Sharon Marley

Full name: Sharon Marley Pendergast

Sharon Marley Pendergast Date of birth: 23 November 1964

23 November 1964 Age: 58 years (as of 2023)

58 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Kingston, Jamaica

The musician adopted Sharon Marley when he married her mother Rita. She is a representative for Jamaica's Bob Marley Museum, a well-known activist, and performs her work. Sharon is married and has four children named Donisha, Ingermar, Matthew, and Peter-Shane.

2. Cedella

Cedella Marley attends Primary Wave x Island Records Presented By Mastercard: One Love Hotel - Marley Family Launch Event at 1 Hotel West Hollywood in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Jerritt Clark

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Cedella Marley Minto

Cedella Marley Minto Date of birth: 23 August 1967

23 August 1967 Age: 55 years (as of 2023)

55 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Kingston, Jamaica

Cedella is a Jamaican singer and daughter of Bob and Rita Marley. She was in the group Ziggy Marley, the Melody Makers, and her siblings. Cedella Minto designs clothes and works with famous brands such as Puma and others.

She has a son named Skip Marley Minto, who is also into music and has released singles such as Cry to Me, That's Not True, and Make Me Feel.

3. Ziggy Marley

Ziggy Marley attends Paramount Pictures' presentation at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: David Becker

Source: Getty Images

Full name : David Nesta "Ziggy" Marley

: David Nesta "Ziggy" Marley Date of birth : 17 October 1968

: 17 October 1968 Age: 54 years (as of 2023)

54 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Kingston, Jamaica

Bob Marley's son Ziggy is a songwriter, musician, actor and philanthropist. David Nesta led the family band Ziggy Marley and the Melody Makers until 2002. His life is interesting, and he is a proud winner of 5 Grammy Awards.

Ziggy is married to Orly Agai, an Israeli of Iranian-Jewish origin, and they have four children: Judah Victoria, a daughter, and three sons, Gideon Robert Nesta, Abraham Selassie Robert Nesta, and Isaiah Sion Robert Nesta.

4. Stephen Marley

Stephen Marley during Stephen Marley Performance and CD Signing at J and R Music World at J and R Music World in New York City, NY, United States. Photo: Stephen Lovekin

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Stephen Robert Nesta Marley

Stephen Robert Nesta Marley Date of birth: 20 April 1972

20 April 1972 Age: 51 years (as of 2023)

51 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Wilmington, Delaware, U.S.

Stephen is the second eldest son of Bob and Rita Marley. Stephen Robert Nesta began singing at the age of 7 years in the family band. He is a music producer for artists such as Damian Marley, Guru, and Chuck D.

The musician is an eight times Grammy Award winner and has fifteen children from different women.

5. Robert

Full name: Robert "Robbie" Marley

Robert "Robbie" Marley Age: 51 years (as of 2023)

51 years (as of 2023) Date of birth: 16 May 1972

Robbie was born to Bob Marley and Pat Williams. Robert "Robbie" doesn't like fame and attention to his personality, so he lives his private life.

6. Rohan Marley

Rohan Marley attends the press conference for the Korean launch of "Marley Coffee" at Marley Coffee Shop in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: Han Myung-Gu

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Rohan Anthony Marley

Rohan Anthony Marley Date of birth: 19 May 1972

19 May 1972 Age: 51 years (as of 2023)

51 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Kingston, Jamaica

Bob Marley had a relationship with Janet Hunt, who gave birth to Rohan Anthony. He was a former college football player and co-founder of Marley Coffee, an organic coffee plantation and sustainable farming business in Jamaica's Blue Mountains.

Rohan Marley's children are Selah, Zion David, Joshua Omaru, John Nesta, Nico and Eden Marley. Selah is an American fashion model and singer, while Nico is a former American football linebacker.

7. Karen Marley

Karen Marley attends The Grammy Museum Debut Of The New Exhibit "Bob Marley, Messenger" Celebrating the life and Music of Bob Marley at The Grammy Museum in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Beck Starr

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Karen Marley

Karen Marley Date of birth: 1973

1973 Age: 50 years (as of 2023)

50 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: England, United Kingdom

Bob Marley's daughter, Karen Marley, was born to Bob and Janet Bowen. Karen founded the collection By Karen Marley, an online boutique with limited edition and culturally inspired designs. She is also a mother.

8. Stephanie Marley

Full name: Stephanie Marley

Stephanie Marley Age: 48 years (as of 2023)

48 years (as of 2023) Date of birth: 17 August 1974

Stephanie Marley is Rita's daughter. She is considered one of Bob Marley's kids. She directs Marley's vacation homes, resorts, and Spa. Stephanie Marley has also worked at B'Unik Modeling Talent Agency.

9. Julian Marley

Julian Marley attends the 2022 Black Music & Entertainment Walk Of Fame Induction Ceremony & Juneteenth Celebration at The Home Depot Backyard in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Derek White

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Julian Ricardo Marley

Julian Ricardo Marley Date of birth: 4 June 1975

4 June 1975 Age: 47 years (as of 2023)

47 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: London, England

Julian Ricardo Marley's mother is Lucy Pounder. Julian Ricardo released his first album titled Lion in the Morning in 1996. He has built a musical career and was nominated for Grammy. His other songs include A Time & Place, Awake and As I Am.

10. Ky-Mani

Ky-Mani Marley in Cannes promoting his new film 'One Love' and his new CD 'Many More Roads' during the 54th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France. Photo: Evan Agostini

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Ky-Mani Marley

Ky-Mani Marley Date of birth: 26 February 1976

26 February 1976 Age: 47 years (as of 2023)

47 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Falmouth, Trelawny, Jamaica

Ky-Mani was born to Bob Marley and Anita Belnavis, a Jamaican table tennis champion. Ky-Mani Marley recorded his first album in 1996, Like Father Like Son, after signing with Shang Records.

He has recorded other singles such as The Journey, Many More Roads, Milestone, Radio and Conversations.

11. Damian Marley

Damian Marley performs on stage on Day 3 at The Ends festival at Lloyd Park in Croydon, England. Photo: Joseph Okpako

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Damian Robert Nesta "Jr. Gong" Marley

Damian Robert Nesta "Jr. Gong" Marley Date of birth: 21 July 1978

21 July 1978 Age: 44 years (as of 2023)

44 years (as of 2023) Place of birth: Kingston, Jamaica

Damian Marley is the youngest known child of reggae musician Bob Marley. His nickname Jr. Gong is derived from his father's nickname Tuff Gong. Damian Marley followed his father's steps and got into jazz and reggae music, winning three Grammy Awards.

Some of his studio albums include Mr. Marley, Halfway Tree, Welcome to Jamrock and Stony Hill.

How many baby mamas did Bob Marley have?

Bob Marley had 11 recognized children from different mothers. His baby mama worked in different fields, including musicians, fashion designers, authors and entrepreneurs.

How many biological sons did Bob Marley have?

Bob Marley has six biological sons: Damian, Ziggy, Stephen, Rohan, Ky-Mani and Julian Marley. He has one adopted son named Robert Marley.

Who is the most successful Marley child?

Among Bob's children, Jr. Gong has had the most mainstream success with his album and single Welcome to Jamrock. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Damian's net worth is approximately $20 million.

How many adopted children did Bob Marley have?

Bob adopted Rita Marley's children from her previous relationship. He adopted Sharon and Stephanie Marley.

Some of Bob Marley’s children have followed their dad's footsteps and are doing great in music. Bob Marley was a famous musician who brought his vision to modern music. He died at the age of 36.

