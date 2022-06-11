Big Brother Naija star Liquorose set the internet on fire after she gave full details of what went down in Dubai with Emmanuel

The lady Liquorose revealed she found in her ex-lover's bedroom has finally dropped her own side of the story as she begs not to be attacked

Precious stated that she is just friends with Emmanuel and as at the time they linked up in his room in Dubai, he didn't say that he had a partner

The Liquorose and Emmanuel situation just took a new turn as the lady involved identified as Precious has taken to social media with her own side of the story.

The young lady reached out to popular blogger Tosin Silverdam where she clarified that nothing happened between them in the room in Dubai.

Precious says she is just riends with Emmanuel Photo credit: @liquorose/@shawtyprecious/@emmanuelumohjr

Source: Instagram

She was knocking for almost two hours

She continued by saying that she and the reality star met on a boat cruise and they got talking after but he assured her that he was single at that time.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Contrary to the fifteen minutes Liquorose said she spent outside, Precious revealed that the dancer was knocking on Emmanuel's door for almost two hours.

On covering her face with a mask, the young lady revealed she suspected something fishy was going on and didn't want the dancer to see her face.

See the post below:

In another post, Precious begged people to stop attacking her and face Emmanuel because she has a boyfriend.

Nigerians react to Precious' statement

noggra_:

“He saw her at a boat cruise and took her number and they started talking the next day” but no be Emmanuel talk say they have been friends for a while? Lmao make God help me punish that boy mouth. Even Bobrisky no lie reach like this "

zibah_aladuke:

"Why did you come with face mask in the first place and why can't you just say the honest truth."

omalicha_peter23:

"They where praying in the room "

m_r.a.y.o:

"Knocking for two hours! Ahn ahn na. The lie too much"

iam_jayscalar:

"A cold zobo and it’s working for her "

Liquorose narrates how Emmanuel cheated on her in Dubai

Many people anticipated the gist of what happened with Emmanuel and Liquorose in Dubai, but nothing prepared them for the shocking revelation.

The dancer disclosed on an episode of the reunion show that she caught her man with another lady and he did not feel remorseful about it.

After knocking on Emmanuel's door because she wanted to fins out who was in the room with him, lying that she had an emergency was the only way Liquorose gained access.

Source: Legit.ng