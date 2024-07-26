Despite being paid in dollars in Nigeria, a man has moved to another country with his family and opened up about his relocation

According to the software engineer, he was tired of living in the same environment and needed a change of scenery

The remote worker also touched on other areas that fuelled his relocation to Malaysia as he looked forward to starting a new chapter abroad

A software engineer, Badiru, has left Nigeria and relocated to Malaysia with his family.

Badiru announced his relocation in a viral tweet on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, July 25.

Why Badiru left Nigeria

Badiru shared pictures taken with his family and others he took personally and shed light on why they left Nigeria.

The remote worker, who earns in dollars, said he was tired of the same environment and needed a change of scenery for a fresh start and a new chapter.

The Muslim added that he plans to travel the world as a digital nomad, building and exploring opportunities. His viral tweet read:

"So, I recently relocated to Malaysia with my family on a Digital Nomad Visa. You might wonder why I left as a remote worker, earning USD from Nigeria.

"Here's why:

"Ready for a Reset: Tired of the same environment and needed a change of scenery, a fresh start, and a new chapter."

See Badiru's tweet below:

Netizens react to Badiru's announcement

@Mas0nda said:

"I don't know but y'all need to stop sharing stuffs like this on the internet.

"Very soon, that same Malaysia will stop giving visa to Nigerians because of people like you.

"Dam.n!"

@ChrisIheukwu said:

"For heritage site seeing, visit Melaka and George town Penang. Langkawi is also another fun island."

@Oladeni_1 said:

"God bless you and your family I hope I get to explore the world too one day it a dream for now."

@devAzeezjim said:

"May Allah bless this choice and continue to unite you and your family upon that which earns His pleasure."

@Fuzi_1 said:

"Good Luck and Looking forward to meeting you around the globe 🌱🥱👍."

@M_T_Musa said:

"Wishing you all the Best life can offer!!!CEO👏."

@akomscopy said:

"Go and prosper bro.

"Keep representing.

"May almighty guide you and your family 🥂✌️🤲."

