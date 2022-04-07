Actress Nkechi Blessing and her former lover Opeyemi Falegan continue to stir drama on social media amid their ugly breakup

The actress in a portion of her live Instagram session claimed that Falegan is a broke individual who also struggles to satisfy her intimate desires

Nkechi’s revelation sparked mixed reactions from social media users who have followed the drama between the two

Controversial actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday has been trending on social media since the news of her breakup with lover, Opeyemi Falegan, hit the internet.

The actress went on an Instagram live session where she set the record straight and called out her former lover.

Actress Nkechi Blessing lambastes Opeyemi Falegan

Source: Instagram

A portion of Nkechi’s live session making the rounds online captured the moment she categorically named Falegan a broke individual.

Apart from putting his financial status to ridicule, the actress equally accused Falegan of failing to satisfy her intimate desires throughout the duration of their relationship.

Not minding the backlash, Nkechi dashed to her room and brought out several adult toys that have been helping her get satisfaction since Falegan wasn’t up to the job.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react to Nkechi’s video

amyshine0 said:

"It wasn't a mutual agreement,NB! One person must chop breakfast."

__thegoodman said:

"This lady is so close to me and I didn’t see this coming at all ! She’s a true vibe and really a nice person - but you see this thing called marriage , make we leave d matter ! My take always is , don’t bring your life issues to the social media no matter what ! This place is not for good."

fashion_magicblog said:

"I feel some of these men are using these babes for fame, celeb should be careful when falling in love."

dullahyaro said:

"How love wey they sweet dey turn a big hatred is what I don’t even understand! What is wrong with us."

kastropee_ said:

"Omo no private life again oooo high court na instagram now God have mercy on us."

Nkechi Blessing reacts as lover announces their breakup

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nkechi Blessing took to IG Live as well to fire back at her now ex-lover Opeyemi Falegan after he announced the end of their relationship.

Nkechi said she cannot be using her money to feed a grown-up man as she mocked Falegan's bedroom skills.

The video further sparked reactions online, with some Nigerians taking sides with the two former lovers.

