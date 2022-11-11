Nigerian Grammy-award-winning singer Burna Boy has been trending online all day after his ex-lover UK singer Stefflon Don took to her social media page to troll him

Stefflon Don, in a short video shared on her TikTok and Twitter page, trolled the African Giant, calling him a 'Mama's boy'

However, Burna Boy has now reacted to the subtle shade of his ex by simply telling her to move on

Internationally renowned Nigerian Afrobeat singer Burna Boy is famed for never being one who lets shades slide, and in his Odogwu way, he has done it again.

In a post shared on his Insta-story, Burna clapped back at his ex-lover, UK singer Stefflon Don who recently trolled him in a TikTok video calling him a grown-up man but still a mummy's boy.

Burna Boy, in no time, reacted to the post trolling Stefflon Don to move on with her life because, at the moment, he is already preparing for 'Detty December.'

The Nigerian singer then shared clips of the new whips he just acquired as he gears up for the Yuletide season.

See the video shared by Stefflon Don trolling Burna Boy:

See how Burna Boy responded to the shade video shared by Stefflon Don:

See how Nigerians reacted to the shade video by Stefflon Don and Burna Boy's response to it:

@Maynecv55:

"We love our Mummy's boy like that, mama's boy for life."

@Ajernboy:

"Them use you sing, the song blow, yet you dey here dey misbehave."

@FaruqBashar:

"Just move on already, you've dropped more subs than songs since y’all broke up."

@ZeekiHodl:

"You are too pretty and talented to be doing all these. No dey move like SS2 babes."

@Aaron_Magook:

"This generation of females want men to hate their mothers so bad. I don't understand what the competition is all about."

@Tee_Classiquem1:

"Secondary school breakup aftermath behaviour."

@Dee_Bebegirl:

"Give it a rest girlll, you didn’t know he was a mommy’s boy before you dated him? this video is so cringey."

@efezy_ty:

"When things were smooth he was my man when things go bye bye oh he's a mummy's boy."

