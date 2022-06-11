Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Liquorose sparked reactions on social media after she revealed in details how Emmanuel cheated on her

The dancer disclosed that the only night she didn't sleep with Emmanuel in his room was the day he decided to bring in another lady

The shocking part of Liquorose' story is the fact that Emmanuel decided to tell her he can't be committed to her after she caught him with another woman

Many people anticipated the gist of what happened with Emmanuel and Liquorose in Dubai, but nothing prepared them for the shocking revelation.

The dancer disclosed on a recent episode of the reunion show that she caught her man with another lady and he did not feel remorseful about it.

Liquorose says Emmanuel wasn't remorseful after she caught him

Source: Instagram

I knocked for 15 minutes

After knocking on Emmanuel's door because she wanted to fins out who was in the room with him, lying that she had an emergency was the only way Liquorose gained access.

The dancer revealed that she saw her ex with another woman in the room and when she stormed off, Emmanuel did not go after her or feel remorseful for what he did.

She continued by saying that despite how heartbroken she was, Emanuel acted like nothing happened and then told her he couldn't be in a committed relationship shortly after.

The dancer added that Emmanuel wanted an open relationship and she advised him to so his business faraway and not bring disrespect.

Emmanuel however looked like he had been unleashed after they got back to Nigeria, even though nobody knew they were no longer together.

Watch the video below:

Emmanuel explains his part

In another clip sighted online, Emmanuel admitted what happened and apologised for telling Liquorose he wasn't interested in a committed relationship in the moment he did.

Despite the fact that he said he was sleeping before Liquorose saw him with another girl, the dancer offered ro bring proof to show to all that Emmanuel was up texting her before she arrived at his door.

Watch the clip below:

Nigerians react to the situation

pret.ty_shantel:

"Ebuka pls bring Emmanuel back to the house lets evict him on Thursday."

somoland_jacks:

"Don’t worry girl, do you and concentrate on yourself only, when the time is right, the man will walk in. You have a beautiful heart that responsible men are looking for."

dharmmiebuoyant:

"What the hell!! Shora fun okunrin oh . Even sitting down there you can tell he’s still not remorseful."

_tifebby:

"Mehn this is so painful , his name is Emma I'm not suprised sha ,red flag"

pearl_candy01:

"I knew he'd hurt her , the signs were all there while there were in the house, but she was in love, nobody is above breakfast."

dairy.abigail:

"Dear @liquorose u deserve better is my prayer u find happiness ❤️"

Bed was rough, the girl sat at the edge with facemask

Popular dancer and Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Liquorose left her colleagues and a lot of Nigerians shocked when she decided to spill the tea about what happened in Dubai with Emmanuel.

To the best of everyone's knowledge, the dancer and her colleague were lovers until things changed and they refused to be 'shipped' together.

She revealed that she met a girl wearing a facemask in Emmanuel's room, with the lights off, music playing, and a rough bed.

Source: Legit.ng