Popular Nollywood actor, Gideon Okeke, and his wife, Chidera, have gone their separate ways, the movie star confirms

Gideon, in an emotional post via his Instagram story, noted that he has been served breakfast, and it's a tough one for him

He urged his fans not to put his children in prayers and noted that they shouldn't call or text as the processes are taking a toll on him, Nigerians have reacted to the post

Another celebrity wedding has crashed as Nollywood actor Gideon Okeke announced his separation from his wife, Chidera.

The Tinsel star took to his Instastory to pen a lengthy note via his Intastory and revealed that people wouldn't believe him if he had told them about it.

Gideon Okeke splits with wife. Credit: @naijapose @gideonokeke

Source: Instagram

He declared that he put out the statement to clear his conscience and for clarity's sake because he had been served breakfast and it was a hard hot pill he had to swallow.

The actor is already planning for a way forward as he looked to the future and urged his followers to pray for his children.

According to him:

"Please put us all in your prayers, no pity party. They need mum and dad sane, sound and strong for the fulfilment of their best interest and we are working towards it. Hard! I thank God and I thank you for rooting for us."

Gideon also informed his fans not to call or text him over the issue as the divorce processes are taking a toll on him.

Read the statement below:

Nigerians react to Gideon Okeke's divorce announcement

Social media users have reacted differently to Gideon Okeke's announcement of his separation from wife.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Kinky_vee:

"All these stories about failed marriage can’t discourage me. My parents are still married, all my uncles and aunts still married, cousins and friends. It’s not me that will start this divorce thing in my family. My marriage will work."

Milly_posh21:

"Marry your friend, when love fails your friendship will still stand and that brings back the love."

_Deagram:

"This thing called marriage is not easy. All the love you’ve given to the wrong person."

Misspolycarp:

"You people and praying my marriage will work. Did anybody plan on getting married for it to crash?"

Wendy_adammaa:

"We been knew something wasn’t right. On behalf of the online in-laws we send our condolences."

Chacha Eke announces she's leaving her husband

Legit.ng previously reported that Nollywood actress Chacha Eke Faani took social media by surprise with the news of the end of her marriage.

The mum of four revealed that she has been living a lie for years and cannot continue to endure till she goes missing or dead.

The actress also noted that things might become ugly, and the Nigerian police department and her parents, as well as other concerned people, reacted.

Source: Legit.ng