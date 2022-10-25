Nigerian singer Skiibii has been in the news after his ex-lover and actress Dorcas Shola Fapson opened up on the number of things she did for him

In what seems to be a response to Dorcas’ claims, Skiibii shared a video of himself vibing to his song ‘Baddest Boy’

The singer’s new video has been met with mixed reactions, with some netizens blaming Dorcas for sticking with Skiibii

Popular Nigerian singer Skiibii has finally broken his silence following the different revelations by his ex-lover and Nollywood actress Dorcas Shola Fapson.

Dorcas, who is also a DJ, had made headlines as she continued to shame her ex-lover, Skiibii, publicly.

Skiibii vibes to his hit song Baddest Boy. Credit: @skiibii @ms_dsf

Skiibii has now taken to his social media timeline to share a video of him vibing to his hit song ‘Baddest Boy.'

The singer, who was seen laughing in the video, seems to be unbothered about his ex-lover’s revelation.

See the video below:

Netizens react as Skiibii shades ex-lover in new video

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

ugo_____mma:

"Skiibii no date this girl Na she date her self Na why she spend all her money proving wife material."

nellynells__:

"As e Dey pain dem now, e Dey sweet us."

sbn_michael:

"We hear say water no dey your house ." "Na true ?"

pearl.oku:

"Okay, this can be annoying…."

nellynells__:

"Na she buy fendi to offend us but God ."

teeh_lyfstyle:

"Offending fendi in the mud ."

fidmhas:

"Classic response ."

mamasitah_:

"Let’s not lie, SKIBII WON ."

moo__rel:

"The two of una no kuku get sense before ."

kittyminar:

"Omo I fear some girls ooo."

stanbnx:

"You bought him food and clothes, You don turn to sugar mommy be that."

only1_ednariches:

"E no easy to chop money and pekus oh, over feeding don dey worry am. He no even send anybody papa oh."

Dorcas Fapson shares dirty secret about Skiibii

In the public shaming of Skiibii that DJ DSF embarked on, she revealed that the singer is a broke grown-up man that can't take care of his responsibilities.

She also called him a cheat and a liar in a chat she had with a friend that leaked online.

Dorcas, in the chat, noted that she was the one who bought Skiibii, the Fendi he loves to flaunt online.

