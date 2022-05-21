Funke Akindele's stepson Benito has taken to social media yet again to drag her and this time, his father JJC Skillz was not spared

In a lengthy video, the young man reiterated that the actress is a terrible person and all has not been well in her marriage for about two years

Benito added that infidelity has taken over Funke's marriage and also shared proof that the actress maltreats her workers

Despite the fact that award winning actress Funke Akindele and her husband JJC Skillz try to paint a perfect picture of their marriage, her stepson Benito says otherwise.

The young man has been on a mission of letting the world know the actress is not as great as she seems to be on social media.

JJC Skillz son reveals secrets about his marriage Photo credit: @funkeakindelebello/@benito.b.andrews

Source: Instagram

She maltreats her workers

Benito in his video shared proof as he claimed that some of Funke's workers revealed how badly she treats them.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The screenshot explained how the filmmaker yells, hits and accuses people of dating her husband, JJC Skillz.

He backed up the claim with a short clip of the acterss yelling at someone in the background.

They aren't on good terms

Another portion of the video saw Benito explaining that both Funke and his dad cheat in their marriage and they arent on good terms at the moment.

He continued by revealing that for two years, the couple have been sleeping in separate rooms and the actress does whatever she wants without consequence.

On the kind of person Funke is, Benito stood o his claim that she is not an angel and sighted an example of one time she tore JJC Skillz outfit and nearly hit him across the face.

Another shocking revelation made by the young man is the both JJC and Funke use illegal substances.

Nigerians react to Benito's claim

sarahshapewears:

"Nawa ooo … God no go let us jam agbako ..All I see is a spoilt kid ‍♀️"

yingi_d_artiste:

"Dear baby mamas and baby daddys…Na the children dey suffer the most on a long run."

adeoluolatomide:

"It will never be advisable to marry a man who was once married or have kids with another woman!"

thriftwearsbybellz:

"This guy should rest oo, wahala too plenty."

teezyomotayo:

"Nahh this Boy needs to understand things are not done this way .. just keep quiet."

naija_rich_kids:

"Is Funke owing this boy and his mother money?? I thought the man was single when she met him so what’s all this vendetta about?"

Funke Akindele revealed the names of twin sons at the AMVCA

Nollywood actress Funke Akindele, who bagged an award for best actress in a comedy at the recent African Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA), which took place over the weekend finally made public the names of her twin boys.

This came weeks after the boys' faces were unveiled by Mella, JJC Skillz’s baby mama, with the former dragging Funke and her baby daddy over an alleged harsh treatment they meted out on her son, Benito.

The actress, who was excited over the award, went on to reveal the names of her two children, Zack and Zion.

Source: Legit.ng