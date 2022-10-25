Nollywood actress Dorcas Shola Fapson means business as she continues to drag her ex, Skiibii, in the mud after their relationship crashed

Dorcas, in a post, slammed the singer as a liar and cheat who is too broke even to finance the lavish lifestyle that he portrays in public

Skiibii, who has been in the eyes of the storm a lot lately, is yet to react to the public shaming his ex-lover has subjected to him

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Nollywood actress and ace disc jockey Dorcas Shola Fapson has stirred reactions online as she continues to shame her ex-lover, the singer Skiibii publicly.

In the latest public shaming of Skiibii that DJ DSF has embarked on, she recently revealed that the singer is a broke grown-up man that can't take care of his responsibilities.

Actress Dorcas Shola-Fapson continues to drag her ex-lover, Skiibi, as she reveals more dirty secrets about him. Photo credit: @skiibiimayana/@ms_dsf

Source: Instagram

She also called him a cheat and a liar in a chat she had with a friend that leaked online.

Dorcas, in the chat, noted that she was the one who bought Skiibii, the Fendi he loves to flaunt online.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The female disc jockey further noted that she was the one who financed the trip her ex-lover took to Zanzibar.

Meanwhile, Skiibii is yet to respond to any of the claims made by Dorcas.

Stop bringing your personal issues online; Mo Bewa advises Dorcas Shola Fapson

Fast-rising Nollywood actress Mo Bewaji of Lagos has responded to Dorcas Shola Fapson's public airing of her dirty linens as she advises her to stop bringing her personal issues online.

In a short chat, she said:

"I'm tired. Can celebrities stop bringing their personal issues online? half of the people on social media don't care about your pain. It is just the gist they want to hear. People date and break up every day. Life happens. Celebs need to quit trying to explain to people who don't honestly care about them."

See the leaked chat of Dorcas Shola-Fapson about her relationship with Skiibi that's trending online:

See how netizens reacted to Dorcas Shola-Fapson's leaked chat about Skiibii below:

@nnenna_blinks_:

"Some of these female celebrities need to emulate Chioma. We didn't hear Pim from her when she and David separated. No dirty laundry about him on this street. It's so bizarre talking bad about the person who was once your life's love publicly. The world doesn't need this info."

@sbn_michael:

"So you bought him the fendi you people used in offending us. Innocent us.We really suffer for una hand ooo."

@meerah_cul:

"Dorcas, why do you all feel the need to tell us about your personal life??? If una don break up, move on quietly in peace and stop the public embarrassment…. Anyways, like I said earlier as e dey pain you, E dey sweet us."

@callmedamy:

"When you dey tension us you no know say you dey feed am."

@nohpheesat:

"If una don break up move on silently, stop the public embarrassment for goodness sake!"

@queenneddan

"We have heard, no embarrass him again, his still a man and has his pride to protect, but bruh go and hustle."

"I housed & fed Skiibii, but he insulted me & my wife because he joined cult", Harrysong says during an interview

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting recently when ace singer Harrysong revealed that cultism is prevalent in the Nigerian music industry, as he calls out Skiibii as a member.

Harrysong made the declaration during a recent interview where he admitted that many entertainment practitioners have moved from being humble to being proud.

He cited the example of his former 5Star music colleague, Skiibii, who became rude to him despite staying in his house because he joined a cult group.

Source: Legit.ng