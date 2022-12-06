Months after media personality Ms DSF called her ex Skiibii a broke man, he has splurged millions on a new ride

The singer flaunted his expensive new car, showing off the fine details on his Instagram page

While many sent congratulatory messages to Skiibii, others could not help but call out his ex, Ms DSF

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

Singer Skiibii is now the proud owner of a new Maybach, and he took to social media to let the world know.

The musician showed off the fine details of the black car which has a lush red interior.

Skiibii stirs reactions as he buys new Maybach Photo credit: @ms_dsf/@skiibii

Source: Instagram

Skiibii proudly posed with his car at what seemed to be the automobile shop where he purchased it.

This big spending came a few months after the singer's ex, Ms DSF, revealed that she fed and gave him money during their relationship that ended in social media drama.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

See Skiibii's car below:

Nigerians react to Skiibii's new feat

thecuteabiola:

"Congratulations."

moziano_movenchy:

"Na men dey reign now."

daalaoruwari:

"Stunt on em!!!!!!! You deserve it!"

itz_khizdonsir_official:

"Dsf fit no sleep this week sha."

zuma_idris:

"Did he pay in full??? I no wan hear them say them say later ooo."

abekeade____:

"Sheybi dsf talk say you broke."

mide_fwesh:

"No be this one they talk say he no get water and food for kitchen women!!"

0808apparel2:

"But DSF say him broke na, no food for fridge.. u no buy food na car u go buy."

comedian_eddyranking:

"Wait no be skibi when dem say he no get water be this??? eyaaa God dun water him plant."

iamitohan_p:

"Dsf is typing ………………….. lmao."

celebrityyy_nurse:

"Na person wey no get money be this ooo lol , a man who loves u will spend on u , he doesn’t love u sister , sorry hun."

Comedian Sabinus splurges millions on new house

Popular Nigerian comedian, Sabinus, with the real name Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Ejekwu, became the proud new owner of another mansion.

The skit maker, who is no doubt successful in his craft, left many fans in awe after photos of his new house made the rounds.

The socialite’s fans gushed over impressive photos of the property which had a swimming pool customised with the comedian’s stage name, Sabinus.

Source: Legit.ng