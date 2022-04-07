Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing has been served breakfast after her husband Opeyemi Falegan announced the end of their marriage via IG Live

Falagan, in the live video, revealed he has a name to protect and is not a husband to anyone, including Nkechi

The marriage collapse has sparked reaction on social media as it comes weeks after the Nollywood actress said no one can take her man

Ekiti born politician Opeyemi Falegan has sparked reactions on social media after he took to Instagram Live to announce the end of his marriage to Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing on Wednesday, April 6.

This comes weeks after the actress said no one could take him from her. Falegan, in the video, stressed that he didn't want to be associated with her as he said he was not her husband.

Nkechi Blessing's hubby, Falegan, announces marriage collapse via IG Live. Credit: @nkechiblessinngsunday

Source: Instagram

The details gathered by Legit.ng revealed that the whole drama began after a controversial Nigerian anonymous Instagram blog, Gistlover, revealed made some allegations about Nkechi bagging a deal after she slept with a man.

In order to clear his name and disassociate himself from controversy, Falegan took to IG live to announce the end of their relationship

He said:

“I don’t want to be known for any notoriety or anything controversial. I have a name. My name is my pride. I want to be known as someone who has added value to people and who will keep doing the work for people. I have a name that I’m trying to protect here. Anything at all, husband of…Where did you see the husband? “

See the post below:

Nigerians react

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

mobilegelebeauty:

"If you are from the Vawulence Headquarters mark your attendance!."

doktorfabz:

"She was acting like they can never break up. Breakfast na national cake…."

pheyiii___:

"But she talk say,her mama say make she no leave the man,no matter Wetin I’m do."

Source: Legit.ng