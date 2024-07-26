A former Big Brother Naija housemate, Nina, felt her bosoms were too big and had to do something about them

She visited the doctor and had them reduced in size but experienced some harsh changes on her face

The mother of two had her face swollen, and she shared a video of it online, which got her mixed reactions

A former Big Brother Naija housemate, Nina Ivy, has shared how she looked after having bosom reduction surgery.

In a video, she wore black hair and placed her hand on both eyes to show its swollen side.

Nina, who participated in the 2018 Double Wahala edition of the reality show, noted that she generally reacts to anaesthesia after surgery. Hence, it wasn't strange for her to develop swollen eyes.

On her Instagram page, she posted different videos speaking about how excited she was that she reduced her bosoms.

The mother of two noted that it was what she had always wanted to do all her life, and she was grateful she achieved it. She also shared a video of herself in the hospital before the doctor began the process on her.

Several netizens reacted to her swollen face and stated that she would get addicted to surgery since she had already started the process.

Watch Nina Ivy's video below:

Netizens react to Nina's face

Legit.ng has compiled some of the comments about Nina's surgery aftermath face below:

@fatima_grobine:

"Such a young lady with low self-esteem."

@anita__chi:

"She’s pretty already, I no know wetin Nina still dey find. Her body is good too Abi it’s maintenance touch?"

@r.h.o.d.a_r:

"You people are not even scared to wake up the other side. Every time surgery."

@chi_buzorrrr:

"This surgery is like drugs. Once you get one done. The rest is history."

@the_only_ola:

"Una dey go through a lot."

@sazzybrownn:

"Fine geh with very low self-esteem."

