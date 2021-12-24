Nigerians are known to be great party rockers and the year 2021 was filled with series of notable events that shut down social media for many days.

Many of these top celebrity occasions caused a huge buzz online and fans couldn’t help but gush over them.

From seeing money rain, taking note of top aso ebi styles, getting party venue inspiration, debating on which celeb had the topmost party and all, Nigerian celebrities gave it all to fans in year 2021 with their star-studded occasions.

Many Nigerian celebrities hosted big parties that had fans buzzing in 2021. Photos: @bobrisky222, @obi_cubana, @iyaboojofespris, @richardmofedamijo

These occasions also did not come in just one form. Some of them were birthdays, burial ceremonies, industry milestone celebrations, concerts, movie premieres and more and they were sure to hit the mark of notable celebrity events.

As the year 2021 is coming to an end, Legit.ng has compiled a list of some of the most talk about celebrity parties that rocked social media this year. See below:

1. Psquare’s reunion and 40th birthday:

Two of Nigerian top music duo and twin brothers, Paul and Peter Okoye put their difference aside after many years of bad blood and finally came back together. They also had their first performance after their reunion at their 40th birthday party. Don Jazzy and other stars graced the event.

2. Olayinka Solomon’s wedding:

Nollywood actress, Olayinka Solomon, also walked down the aisle with her beau this year and her colleagues from the industry graced the occasion in stunning yellow outfits.

3. Tiwa Savage’s dad’s burial:

This songstress proved that burials are indeed celebrations of life after she nearly shut down the whole of Lagos with a carnival-like burial party for her late father. Bundles were sprayed, fun was had, people danced and no doubt had the time of their lives at the occasion.

4. RMD’s birthday:

Veteran actor and everybody’s celebrity sugar daddy goals, Richard Mofe Damijo, clocked 60 in 2021 and it was a wonderful celebration that had people from all walks of life in attendance. RMD also proved to be a party rocker as he impressed guests with his agile dance moves despite his age.

5. Mo Abudu’s birthday:

Top Nigerian media mogul, Mosunmola Abudu marked her 57th birthday with an Oriental-themed party. Top politicians, entertainers and more attended the beautiful event.

6. Toyin Abraham’s movie premiere:

Top actress, Toyin Abraham celebrated her Ghost and the Tout Too movie premiere in a wonderful way. Her guests turned up in beautifully sewn aso ebi attires, the film star herself also stormed the event on a horse.

7.Eniola Badmus 20 years on stage:

Eniola Badmus marked a milestone in her career as she celebrated her 20th year on stage with a book launch. Top singers such as Davido and KWAM 1 thrilled guests with their performances and her colleagues such as Toyin Abraham, Iyabo Ojo, etc stormed the event.

8. Davido’s 29th birthday:

After shutting down social media by donating N250 million to orphanages across Nigeria, Davido also partied with his friends in Dubai and was even fed gold beef.

9. Iyabo Ojo’s mother’s burial:

Actress Iyabo Ojo marked her mother’s final burial ceremony in 2021 and she and her kids no doubt painted a large part of Lagos blue with the beautiful display. Some of the top celebs in the industry also attended the event.

10. Bobrisky’s birthday:

Controversial crossdresser, Bobrisky also held his star studded 30th birthday party in 2021. Before the big day, he flaunted five of his unique looks. The socialite also had sky-high birthday cakes at his event as colleagues in the industry made it rain cash on him.

11. Obi Cubana’s mother’s burial:

Billionaire businessman, Obi Cubana threw perhaps one of the biggest parties in Nigerian celebrity history to celebrate his mother’s passing on to glory. Cubana also had the support of friends with one of them, Cubana Chiefpriest gifting him over 40 cows. Single cash notes stopped being sprayed at a point at the party and people started to throw bundles or foreign currencies into the air. The people of Oba felt the buzz and security had a tough time controlling the crowd. It was a party that sat at the top of other celebrity occasions this year.

12. Wizkid’s O2 concert:

This Grammy-winning Nigerian singer held a successful three-day concert at the O2 arena in London. The sold-out event was a very huge feat and it caused a buzz online for many weeks.

13. BBNaija finale:

Popular reality show, BBNaija Shine Ya Eye season kept a lot of people on their toes as they awaited the announcement of the winner. Whitemoney emerged victorious and the finale event made a lot of headlines.

14. Adedimeji Lateef and Mo Bimpe’s wedding:

Nollywood lovebirds, Adedimeji Lateef and Bimpe Oyebade’s wedding was a beautiful love story that fans could not get enough of. The duo got married after many years of denial and the beautiful occasion was well publicized on social media.

15. Queen Sekinat Elegushi’s birthday party:

Nigerian monarch Oba Elegushi’s wife, Queen Sekinat, marked her 45th birthday in style. No expense was spared in making it a beautiful occasion.

16. Craze Clown’s wedding:

Top Nigerian comedian, Craze Clown, walked down the aisle with the love of his life in year 2021 and his colleagues in the industry contributed to making it a glorious occasion. From their entrance, the couple’s dance, and more highlights at the party, fans could not stop talking about it on social media.

17. Nancy Isime’s birthday:

This top media personality clocked 30 and celebrated with some of the top entertainers in the industry. Nancy was shown great love at the occasion by people who attested to her commitment and hard work.

18. Yusuf Buhari’s wedding:

President Muhammadu Buhari’s son, Yusuf, got married to the Emir of Bichi’s daughter, Princess Zahra Ado Bayero in August. Top politicians, rich kids, entertainers were in attendance.

19. Mercy Eke’s birthday:

BBNaija star, Mercy Eke, is known for doing things in big ways and her birthday party wasn’t any different. The reality star rocked different stunning outfits at the glamorous occasion. Her fellow BBN stars and other celebs also graced the event.

20.Toyin Lawani’s all black wedding:

Nigerian celebrity stylist, Toyin Lawani got married in July to photographer, Segun Wealth, at an all-black wedding held at the Monarch event center.

Lawani is known for her grand gestures and her wedding was nothing short of a carnival-like display.

These 20 events are just a few of the numerous beautiful occasions that Nigerian celebrities kept fans entertained with on social media in the year 2021.

