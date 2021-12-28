The month of December in Nigeria has always been known to be filled with numerous activities, especially music concerts.

It was not any different in the year 2021 and top Nigerian stars headlined shows or were supporting acts for their colleagues’ events.

However, something seemed to stand out this year. It appeared to be a 2021 of gratitude for these celebrities, seeing as some of them had emotional moments on stage.

The Nigerian entertainment industry is a very booming one and it has made some of the top African music stars in the world. It goes without saying that many of these stars did not get to the top without the help of others and some of them have acknowledged this.

Today, Legit.ng will be taking a look at some top Nigerian celebrities who remembered their humble beginnings and showed love to their colleagues who helped them out during their early days in the industry. See below:

1. Wizkid thanks Wande Coal for his support

During a recent event, Wizkid took out time from his performance to show special gratitude to fellow singer, Wande Coal.

The Ojuelegba crooner recounted how Wande allowed him sleep in his room when he had nowhere to go. Wizkid noted that this was during the time he recorded Don’t Dull, Tease Me and more.

2. Tiwa Savage speaks on Davido’s growth after they shared an apartment

At one of the concerts that rocked December, Tiwa Savage performed with Davido on stage. After the end of their performance, the music star shared with the crowd that when she first moved back to Nigeria, she shared an apartment with the DMW boss at 1004 in Lagos.

3. Patoranking thanks Timaya

Top singer Patoranking recently headlined a concert for his fans and took time out to tell them a short story on how his colleague, Timaya, impacted his career.

The Alubarika crooner noted that Timaya housed and fed him while contributing immensely to him recording his breakthrough track.

Nice one.

K-Solo calls out Patoranking for praising Timaya

Popular singer, Patoranking at his concert, took out time to call Timaya out on stage and told the crowd a story of how his colleague helped him find his footing in life.

While many Nigerians 'awwed' over Patoranking speech, a music producer K-Solo has taken to social media to tell his own version of the story.

According to K-Solo, the speech and story Patoranking told his fans was fake and when he is ready, he will reveal those who truly fed, clothed and gave him studio time.

