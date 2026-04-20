Seyi Law heavily criticised businessman Isaac Fayose after he shared a video demanding the immediate resignation or impeachment of the president due to economic hardship

Isaac Fayose claimed that Lagos roads are currently free of traffic because citizens can no longer afford to buy petrol to drive their cars due to the massive pump price hike

Reacting to the video, Seyi Law argued that traffic had reduced because the government recently completed major transport projects, sparking massive reactions online

Social commentator and businessman, Isaac Fayose, spoke on national issues, addressing the economic hardship in Nigeria while calling out the president over the situation.

Hours later, comedian Seyi Law took a sharp swipe at him for demanding President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s immediate resignation.

Nigerian comedian Seyi Law heavily berates businessman Isaac Fayose for demanding President Bola Tinubu's immediate resignation. Photo: seyilaw1/officialabat/isaacfayoseoriginal

Source: Instagram

Isaac Fayose shared a video on social media claiming that Nigerians can no longer afford to drive their cars anymore.

He argued that Lagos roads are now empty because the recent hike in petrol pump prices has made transportation impossible for many struggling citizens.

The brother of former Ekiti state governor Ayo Fayose insisted that President Tinubu should resign or face impeachment by the Senate.

Watch Isaac Fayose's video below:

Reacting to the video via his X account, Seyi Law dismissed Fayose’s claims about why the Lagos traffic has reduced. The popular comedian believes the businessman is ignoring the actual infrastructure progress.

The entertainer explained that the new rail lines and better roads are the real reasons for the smoother movement in the state.

The APC administration's supporter stated that anyone whose brain is functioning knows that since the blue and red metro lines started working, traffic has naturally reduced on the roads.

He also mentioned the repairs on the Lekki-Epe Expressway and the construction of the coastal highway as major key factors.

Seyi Law insisted that these developments, rather than poverty, have cleared the once-congested routes across the commercial capital.

Read Seyi Law's post below:

Nigerians react to Seyi Law's comment

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

Many social media users strongly disagreed with the comedian and dragged him over his insensitive comments.

@NeheeIliz wrote:

“You are a political terrorist. No one can ever tell you anything for now until u get what you desire. You are so ambitious and intoxicated with your beliefs. No condition is permanent.”

@PeaceJames85223 commented:

“You with ur nonsense brain living abroad with your family can’t relate ! If your family were in ekiti , it would have made sense to you! See someone that feels he’s a functioning brain ! 10litres of PMS at 14,000 ? People aren’t feeding and you’re here talking ! Useless brain !”

@Eneje34 stated:

“You can say whateva you like, but facts don’t lie. Do you expect me to drive from the mainland to the island on the kind of salary I earn? I’d rather use public transport and still have something left to save. d Tinubu administration has made life really difficult for Nigerians.”

@Lovelykins82 reacted:

“Obviously ,your tweet just showed how functional your brain is. Must you always play down on the realities of vast majority of Nigerians whilst defending this APC led government. Please, don't stop sticking to the script”

Angry Nigerians heavily drag comedian Seyi Law online after he defended President Tinubu's government against Isaac Fayose. Photo: seyilaw1/isaacfayoseoriginal

Source: Instagram

Seyi Law supports President Bola Tinubu's policies

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that comedian Seyi Law declared his massive support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The entertainer confidently stated that the current administration pulled Nigeria back from the terrible edge of economic collapse.

Speaking at the APC National Convention, he highly praised the president for stopping the fuel subsidy regime.

Source: Legit.ng