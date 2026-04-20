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Elder Sister Who Watched Her Sibling Read For JAMB Exam Speaks, Posts Screenshot of 2026 UTME Result
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Elder Sister Who Watched Her Sibling Read For JAMB Exam Speaks, Posts Screenshot of 2026 UTME Result

by  Muhammed Hammed Olayinka
4 min read
  • An elder sister has reacted to the 2026 UTME result of her sibling, who spent several hours reading for the JAMB examination
  • The sister explained that she watched her sibling study and also heard her complain ahead of the JAMB exam
  • She shared a screenshot that shows the 2026 UTME result of her sister, and her post drew the attention of many people

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An elder sister who watched her sibling study for the JAMB exam has taken to social media to post what the sibling scored and shared the 2026 UTME result.

The details of the 2026 UTME result were made in a post she shared on her social media page, along with a short story of how her sibling was able to work towards performing well in the JAMB exam.

Elder sister celebrates sibling’s effort, shares 2026 UTME result online
Emotional moment as elder sister posts 2026 UTME result of her studious sibling. Photo Source: Facebook/Ekwuribe Ugo Kamsi
Source: Facebook

Sister reacts to sibling's 2026 UTME result

Her post comes days after the exam body, JAMB, announced the release of the results for candidates who sat for the exam, while several others are expected to see theirs in the coming days.

Read also

JAMB 2026: Full scores of science student who had sleepless nights preparing for UTME goes viral

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As many people check and react to their results, Ekwuribe Ugo Kamsi took to Facebook to speak about her younger sister, who sat for the JAMB examination.

According to her, she is proud of her sibling's performance.

Speaking about her sibling, the elder sister explained that she watched her sibling study very well for the exam, even when she complained that she was tired.

She wrote:

"I am a proud big sister."
"I watched her study. I saw the effort and determination. I heard when she complained that she was tired."
"She mixed skill acquisition with academics."
Mixed reactions as elder sister displays sibling’s UTME result after intensive study
Elder sister reacts as she sees sibling’s 2026 UTME result after months of studying. Photo Source: Facebook/Ekwuribe Ugo Kamsi
Source: Facebook

Days after reading and sitting for the exam, she posted the total score her youngest sister got, and the 2026 UTME result went viral online.

She continued:

"And today, 253 in JAMB."
"My heart is so full."
"I’m beyond proud of you, baby girl."

Reactions as lady displays 2026 UTME result

Read also

Science student gets disappointed after checking JAMB score, posts 2026 UTME result

Michael Cheenonso noted:

"Pharmacy or nothing. I scored 73 in Chemistry during my time too."

Jibril Daniel said:

"This was me last year writing my second jamb to get pharmacy. But finally am now in hundred level. What we pray for now is to graduate successfully."

Oghani Laura stressed:

"I scored 208. I left secondary school since 2016. Omo i no fit even believe am. I didn’t go to lesson i don pursue money finish. I passed my cut off mark wells."

Wonder Boyo Shared:

"My score is 258 but I want to study medicine and surgery. My cutoff Mark is 300."

Nancy Amaechi said:

"Congratulations to her . I got 229. Lol. I was even surprised because I was not prepared as a nursing mother and a toddler, before I will come back from my shop I will be tired, start preparing my kids for the night. Miracle no dey tire Jesus. But I want to know if the score will get nursing or med lab for me in IMSU?"

Read also

UTME 2026: Science student who wrote JAMB on her birthday checks her result, posts screenshot

Gabriel Odaba added:

"Ahahaa the exact score that gave me doctor pharmacy at unimaid."

Mallam Sulaiman Bello wrote:

"With this score na pharmacy or nothing. Congratulations to her."

Isaac Joel Shated:

"Awwwwwn . Congratulations sis. Mummy, let her join me in med school na."

Oma Blogs noted:

"Congratulations to her. Mine is hurting me because I didn't get what I wanted."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian father, Ogoh Adakole Augustine, celebrated his son after he did very well in the 2026 UTME.

The boy scored 98 in Physics and also had high scores in Chemistry. His father shared screenshots of his UTME and WAEC results on social media to show how well he performed.

JAMB: Man reveals his 2026 UTME result

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a young Nigerian man sparked reactions online after sharing his 2026 UTME result showing low scores in key subjects.

The candidate, who scored 33 in English and 34 in Literature, posted a screenshot of his results on social media and sought advice from the public. He revealed that he hopes to study English and Literary Studies at a Nigerian university and asked if his score would be enough to secure admission.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka avatar

Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
JAMBNigerian YouthsPost-UTMEUnified Tertiary Matriculation Examination - UTME
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