Christmas Day was all fun and games for many people who got the opportunity to witness another celebration

However, some married folks and others who are in relationships made social media a ‘mess’ for those in the ‘single-pringle’ club

Legit.ng has compiled pictures of some celebrities who appeared to have spent their Christmas without any lover as suggested by their social media posts

Just like previous years, the 2021 Christmas Day was filled with a lot of cherished and priceless moments for those who had the opportunity to celebrate.

Many were camped with their family members while there were others who spent the day with their husbands, wives and lovers.

Celebrities who went solo in their Christmas Day pictures. Photo: @thedorathybachor/@official_mercyeke/@tokemakinwa

Source: Instagram

However, the married folks and those in relationships appeared to be on a mission to ‘tension’ the single folks with their special family portraits to celebrate the season.

In fact, rapper and actor, Falz, was forced to make a video calling out married folks and lovers who posted ‘matching pyjamas’ photos and videos.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

In light of this, Legit.ng has compiled some posts of the ‘single-pringle’ celebrities who appeared to spend the season without lovers. Check them out below:

1. Falz

The rapper easily tops the list as his rant video was reposted by several single people who were in support of his take.

Falz hilariously threatened to block the lovey-dovey folks.

2. Toke Makinwa

The media personality was riding solo all the way in Christmas Day photos posted on her Instagram page.

3. Mercy Eke

If your plan on Christmas Day was to check awe-inspiring celebrity Christmas family photos, Mercy's page was definitely not the place to be.

Baby girl was riding solo in her stunning pictures for the holiday.

4. BBNaija's Nengi

The reality star didn't want to feel alone which may be an explanation for what inspired her Christmas Day photos.

5. BBNaija's Dorathy

The Lockdown reality star was another lone ranger on Christmas Day. Maybe her cute dog counts for something? LOL!

6 & 7. Jemima Osunde and Bimbo Ademoye

These two single tried to cheat the list as they decided to spend their Christmas holiday together. In fact, they rocked matching pyjamas in other not to be pressured by the 'me and mine' crew.

It's interesting to see that everyone had a beautiful holiday regardless of the singe-pringle Christmas Day posts. Perhaps, love will come knocking in 2022!

Funke and JJC Skillz spotted in cute Christmas Day video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Funke Akindele and her husband humoured their followers on social media with an adorable Christmas Day post.

Funke and her hubby were spotted rocking matching pyjamas as they danced happily beside their family Christmas tree.

The video cracked fans up and many flooded the comment section to wish them a happy celebration.

Source: Legit.ng