Much loved Nigerian businesswoman and media mogul, Mo Abudu, celebrated her 57th birthday on September 11, to the joy of fans

The EbonyLife TV CEO hosted her VIP guests to a beautiful oriental-themed party as they appreciated Asian cultures

A number to top Nigerian celebrities brought their fashion a-game as they rocked their best Asian outfits to the event

Nigerian media mogul, Mosunmola Abudu, seems to have outdone herself again with another beautiful party as she celebrated her 57th birthday.

The businesswoman who has been known to spare no expense when it comes to throwing parties, went all out on the occasion of her birthday as she organized one appreciating the beauty of the Asian culture.

A number of important guests were invited to her oriental-themed birthday bash and majority of them hit the nail on the head when it came to looking the part.

Nigerian celebs show up in Asian attires as they celebrate with Mo Abudu on 57th birthday. Photos: @tokemakinwa, @moabudu, @michelledede, @sharonooja, @lillyafe

Series of beautiful photos of Nigerian celebs in their lovely Asian-outfits as they graced the event trended on social media and Legit.ng has gathered some worthy looks below:

1. Age is still nothing but a number to Mo Abudu.

2. Lilian Afegbai with the body.

3. Rita Dominic with the sauce.

4. Sharon Ooja understands the importance of a smile to complete a look.

5. Toyin Abraham aka Chun-Li.

6. Toke Makinwa still is and always will be a baby girl for life.

7. What's a party without Wofai Fada being a little bit extra?

8. Come for Ebuka at your own risk.

9 Trust Denrele to always be Denrele.

10. Beverly Naya loves to show off her melanin.

11. Noble Igwe and wifey in beautiful print.

12. Dbanj with the extra vibe.

13. Michelle Dede making guests green with envy.

14. Kehinde Bankole looking pretty in pink.

15. Etim Effiong channeling his inner monk.

16. Ninja Kaffy.

17. Stephanie Coker as a 21st century Geisha.

18. Juliet Ibrahim also joined in the fun.

19. Ini Edo serving looks.

20. Mimi Onalaja with a touch of orient.

