Popular Nigerian presenter Roby Ekpo has reacted after his wife, Mayowa Lambe, tied the knot with a new man in America

The comedian, who is allegedly still wearing his wedding ring, stated that the viral wedding pictures took him by surprise

While sending a goodwill message to his estranged wife, Roby dropped a bombshell about her marital history

Nigerian media personality Roby Ekpo has expressed absolute shock after finding out that his wife, Mayowa Lambe, recently married another man in Texas, United States.

The wedding stunned many fans who thought they were still together as they reacted with surprise.

Roby Ekpo reacts with surprise after news emerges that his wife, Mayowa, has remarried in Texas. Photo: robyekpo/linda

Source: Instagram

Roby Ekpo and Mayowa Lambe were married for years until Mayowa relocated to the United States some time ago.

The public confusion surrounding the wedding worsened because Roby allegedly still wears his wedding ring and has never announced a formal divorce.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the popular comedian and radio presenter reacted to the circulating news of Mayowa's wedding.

He thanked his supporters for checking on him and openly admitted that the sudden development took him by surprise.

"As e shock una, na so e shock me too," he wrote.

Roby Ekpo noted that he has already moved past the most difficult stage.

Choosing not to share the lengthy details of their split, he decided to wish his estranged wife well.

In a surprising twist, he claimed that this new union actually marks her third time tying the knot, while praying that it lasts for her.

"Happy married life Mayowa, may this third marriage be beautiful and may it last," the presenter concluded in his social media post.

Read his post below:

Netizens react to Roby Ekpo's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below.

@flowenz1702 commented:

"You close pals to the both of them saying you are shocked.. lol Was the handwritten ing not boldly written on the wall all this while? What was the step you people took to try to settle both parties.. Even we the social media fan of their marriage then knew something was wrong."

@mizspicy_rose said:

"Did you guys divorce amicably or not. This post was unnecessary. She is allowed to move on if it did not work out with you guys. You are also allowed to move on. Coming here to emphasise that this is a 'third' marriage was very low of you Roby. Not once has she disrespected you yet look at what you are putting out on social media. Do better bro."

@mclarryj wrote:

"YAKUBU MANAGE... YOU WILL FEEL IT LIKE YOU WANT TO DyE BUT YOU WILL NOT DyE. 😍😍😍😍"

@timidakolo reacted:

"robyekpo have you and Mayowa officially divorced?!! Na the part wey confuse me. As I see wedding , I shock pass you. Guy come tell the world your part o.."

Roby Ekpo says he is still processing events after his wife, Mayowa, married another man in Texas despite no public split confirmation. Photo: robyekpo

Source: Instagram

Mayowa Lambe warns lady over her marriage

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Mayowa Lambe stirred reactions online after sharing a TikTok video about protecting her relationship.

She jokingly warned any woman who tried to take her man, saying they would use the person as a free surrogate, while expressing confidence in her relationship.

Roby Ekpo reacted in the comment section at the time, adding humour by saying they would also spend the person’s money.

Source: Legit.ng