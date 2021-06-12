Celebrity stylist, Toyin Lawani's wedding held today in Lagos and it as well attended by socialites

Lawani's close friends, Toyin Abraham and Iyabo Ojo were spotted at the venue looking radiant in black outfits

The bride and her husband were also spotted in videos dancing in joy and excitement with the people around them

Celebrity fashion designer and CEO of Tiannah's empire, Toyin Lawani's wedding held today, June 12 in Lagos and just like she had hinted, it was a beautiful affair.

The stylist had earlier stormed Instagraam with unusual pre wedding photos as she counted down to her big day.

Toyin Lawani and her partner finally tie the knot in Lagos Photo credit: @tiannahsplaceempire/@goldmynetv

Videos from the event have surfaced on social media and as sighted by Legit.ng, it is a total black affair.

Iyabo and Toyin rock black attires

Lawani's close friends, Toyin Abraham and Iyabo Ojo were spotted at the venue in gorgeous black outfits as they turned up to support her.

Iyabo was seen in the midst of some other women seated in the hall, while Toyin was spotted on the bridal train as they danced into the hall.

Watch the videos below:

Unusual groom

Toyin Lawani's husband danced in with his squad, he rocked a heavily studded black agbada and cap with an equally studded facemask, royal beads and shades.

Celebrity bride

The stylist herself was spotted at different times during the event. In the usual yoruba tradition, she knelt down to receive prayers from parents.

Lawani rocked a gold and black outfit, matched with black gele and royal beads to match.

In another video, she was spotted dancing in the midst of some women ho sprayed her money.

The hall was also beautifully decorated to go with the black theme of the wedding, it looked great regardless.

Nigerians react

A lot of people took to the comment section with congratulatory messages for Toyin Lawani and her man, other had questions.

Read some comments below:

O.maryann__:

"Congratulations to them."

Blizzylove:

"This wedding no be here , I pray for them to last long and happy home too."

Mysturah:

"Congratulations."

Big_olanna:

"They still cover face for wedding?"

Justiceibe2:

"Yoruba people life are just anyhow, this woman has been married before same with the man and look at how they are dancing. No shame at all."

Mopearl_:

"Toyin is always controversial. She always wants to do something that will make people talk about her because why in Gods name will someone choose all black for wedding?"

Rehi_barbie:

"What's with the black though?"

Nirannick:

"Wedding or burial?"

Goyieshub:

"Black is a beautiful color though. Da*mn the superstitious beliefs."

Toyin's bridal shower

The CEO of Tiannah's Empire had her bridal shower which was attended by her friends. The excited bride-to-be posted a clip from the beautiful event and it is safe to say she had quite the fun.

Also in attendance was Lawani's friend and Nollywood star, Toyin Abraham, and judging from the clip shared, Abraham also had a good time at the event.

She was seen in the video dancing gleefully, much to the amusement of her designer friend who referred to the actress as her 'twin''.

Source: Legit