Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, who is better known as Bobrisky, recently celebrated his 30th birthday

Among those present at the event were Mercy Eke, Nengi, King Sunny Ade, Eniola Badmus, Tolani Baj and Eric

Videos from the event capture several moments ranging from Bobrisky's arrival to videos of him dancing at the event

It was a night of glitz and glamour as Bobrisky marked his 30th birthday in grand style.

Real name, Bobrisky, the popular crossdresser spared no expense for his big day as several notable people were part of the guests in attendance.

Videos from the much-talked-about party have since surfaced online and it captures different memorable moments from the event.

Arrival at the event

In this video, Bobrisky is seen getting out of a yellow car, surrounded by many people. He is dressed in a fringed gold dress with his hair packed and puffed in a long ponytail. As he moves to enters the venue, Bobrisky is surrounded by guests and paparazzi hoping to get a good photo of the star of the night.

Guests present at the event

In this video, several guests including Eniola Badmus, Tayo Sobola, Mercy Eke and interestingly, her ex-boyfriend, Iyke were seen at the event.

Lockdown stars, Tolani Baj and Eric also graced the crossdresser's 30th birthday party.

In this video, Tacha is seen digging it out on the dance floor with Lagos socialite, Pretty Mike.

Here, Bobrisky is seen posing for a photo with another lockdown star and finalist, Nengi.

Bobrisky dancing

The 30-year-old wowed his many guests as he stepped on to the dance floor to boogie down. Trust Bobrisky to dish out his classic moves.

King Sunny Ade doing his thing

Legendary highlife singer, Sunny Ade was present at the event and he delivered some good music, keeping the atmosphere filled with liveliness.

The afterparty of his birthday party

Bobrisky switched things up as he ditched his fancy gold dress for an iro and buba with gele, ushering it the mood for his afterparty.

In this video, he is seen digging it out on the dance floor as guests make it rain with money on him.

Eniola Badmus searches for juju

Nollywood star, Eniola Badmus, had earlier revealed that she is one of the celebrities to be attending crossdresser, Bobrisky’s birthday party.

The actress made sure to get ready for the event and lodged into a luxury hotel ahead of the star-studded party.

Badmus posted videos on her Snapchat page of the moment she got into her hotel room. Interestingly, the movie star made sure to go round the room to check that everything was in order.

