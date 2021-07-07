It was a night of glitz and glamour as Richard Mofe-Damijo threw a huge birthday to celebrate turning 60, and there were numerous stars in attendance.

As is the case with star-studded events, there were several celebrities who showed up to the event in gorgeous outfits.

Below are some of the most outstanding looks from the event:

1. Funke Akindele and JJC

Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Funke Akindele-Bello was a beauty goddess to behold as she stunned in an Xtra Bride outfit styled by Medlin Boss.

Her husband and producer, JJC, also came prepared as she looked dapper in a bright yellow tux with black lapel collars which he paired with black pants.

See their photo below:

2. Hilda Dokubo

Nollywood veteran, Hilda Dokubo, was serving legs at the event. The ivory beauty stunned in an all-black floor-length dress with a thigh-high opening - just like Funke Akindele.

3. Eniola Badmus

Actress Eniola Badmus keep thing simple and chic in a red knee-length bedazzled dress which she accessorized with some clear glass slippers.

Her weave which was laid to the back complemented the look.

See post below:

4. Bovi

Comedian and actor, Bovi, who was the official Master of Ceremony for the event, did not fail to bring his swag in a dapper tuxedo.

See post below:

5. Ebube Nwagbo

The actress and businesswoman brought colour to the event as she stepped out in a pink tulle mini dress which she paired with some silver-coloured pumps.

The actress attended the event. Photo credit: @poshesteb

Source: Instagram

6. Shaffy Bello

The beautiful and curvy actress brought her A-game to the party as she showed up in a deep blue sequin dress with tulle sleeves.

Her hair, choice of jewellery, and makeup worked perfectly to give her an edgy look.

7. Mimi Yina

The celebrity stylist and CEO of Medlin, showed up for the event looking fierce in a fitted red jumpsuit with she

8. Ini Edo

The beautiful movie star looked like a Hollywood songbird in this shimmery ensemble and her hair, laid back to perfection.

9. Warri Pikin

The comedian and her hubby, Ikechukuw kept things simple as she stunned in a knee-length dress while her man rocked a sleeve tuxedo with a fedora hat.

10. Ufuoma McDermott

The actress and mother of two was a beautiful sight to behold in a sequin dress with a thigh-high opening in the front.

Dress transformations

When it comes to impressive dress transformations, there are undoubtedly levels to it, and a fashion lover currently trending on social media has reminded people just how much fun dressing up can be.

Rather than spend money on two different outfits to get certain looks, why not have both dresses made into one convertible look that you can switch up whenever you like?

Well, it appears this is exactly what this stylish woman did and we are totally here for it! In the video sighted by Legit.ng on Instagram as shared by Asoebi Styles, the lady is seen walking and stripping off parts of the dress.

Source: Legit