Top Nigerian media personality, Nancy Isime, clocked 30 on December 16, 2021, to the joy of fans

The multi-talented TV show presenter threw a big birthday party and even gave it a winter wonderland theme

Top celebs in the industry such as Iyabo Ojo, Kaffy, Moyo Lawal and more graced the occasion in beautiful white outfits

Much loved Nigerian media personality, Nancy Isime, clocked the milestone age of 30 on December 16, 2021.

The special day was filled with fun and fanfare, and friends, colleagues and fans of the multi-talented media personality went all out to celebrate her.

Nancy’s birthday started out with her receiving gifts from some of her well-wishers. However, as the day progressed, the media personality hosted numerous friends to a winter wonderland-themed birthday party.

Celebrity guests turn up for Nancy Isime at her Winter Wonderland 30th birthday party. Photos: @iyaboojofespris, @bellanaijaonline, @nancyisimeofficial

In previous years, Nancy had been known to celebrate her birthday with young kids as she tried to put smiles on their faces. This year, even though she made out time to celebrate with children, she also hosted her colleagues and friends in the entertainment industry.

Nancy’s birthday took place at the prestigious Monarch Event Centre in Lekki Lagos and top celebrities from all parts of the industry were present.

See a clip of the celebrant below:

Celebrities celebrate with Nancy

Some of the stars who graced the occasion include Iyabo Ojo, Kaffy, Falz, Moyo Lawal, Moet Abebe, Akah and Claire Nnani, Belinda Effa and Kate Henshaw.

Others are Bovi, Uti Nwachukwu, Adunni Ade, Emmanuel Ikubese, Beverly Osu, Sola Sobowale to mention a few.

See some clips of stars below:

Adunni Ade looking peng in her two-piece white outfit.

Moyo Lawal came prepared, she took the theme to a whole new level.

The hall decoration was lit

Seeing as the party had a Winter Wonderland theme, the hall was decorated with a series of white lights, chandeliers, white flowers and bursts of smoke.

Dwarves dressed like Santa’s little helpers were also stationed at the doors to welcome guests as well as ballet dancers dressed in cute white outfits.

See a video of the decor below:

The celebrity guests who attended also did not falter as they rocked lovely white outfits to fit the theme of the birthday party. Photos and videos from the occasion soon made the rounds on social media.

See some of them below:

There was also a beautiful fireworks display at Nancy Isime's party. See a video below:

Nigerians gush over Nancy's beautiful birthday party

Asaajessica22:

"Happy birthday 30 is worth it."

Unorthodoxreviews:

"Nancy is so pretty ❤️."

Thefarmboss.1:

"Wow , so cute. Happy birthday to her."

