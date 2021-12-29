Detty December mode was fully activated for music lovers who have spent months itching to watch some of their favourite music stars perform

Davido, Wizkid, Simi and PSquare among others were all up to the task as they jumped from one show to another

Legit.ng has compiled some unforgettable and interesting moments from these December concerts

2021 has been quite an eventful year for many Nigerians and it’s only befitting that many get to unwind during the famous ‘Detty December’ weeks.

From concerts to beachside shows, music superstars didn’t disappoint fans who have been itching to watch them perform some of their hit songs in body and soul.

Interesting moments from Detty December concerts. Photo: @davido/@flytimemusicfestival/@wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy, Simi to mention a few all had fully-packed shows across different event centres in Lagos.

Some of them even spread the joy around and made sure to organize concerts for their fans in other states.

However, even more interesting than the concerts are some unforgettable moments that went down at these events.

For example, no one ever saw singer Victony rising up to his feet at Davido’s concert. Legit.ng has compiled videos showing some of these moments below:

1. PSquare asking for forgiveness

The brothers took fans by surprise after going on their knees to beg forgiveness for taking so long to reconcile. The action stirred reactions from members of the audience.

2. Timaya and J Martins settle 7-year-old beef

Singers Timaya and J Martins squashed their beef at PSquare's concert. The two performed together for the first time in seven years.

3. Imade steals the show at her dad's concert

Little Imade joined her father, Davido, on stage at his concert. The young girl got carried away while waving to fans who were equally happy to see her.

5. Victony rises to his feet at Davido's concert

In an unexpected twist, singer Victony rose to his feet for the first time after his accident at Davido's concert. He went on to perform Holy Father with Mayorkun.

6. Wizkid's surprise appearance at Buju's show

Singer Buju had a massive concert but he had no idea Wizkid would pull a surprise on him. After the singer's emergence, the crowd went wild with excitement.

7. Wizkid dancing with a fan

Big Wiz surprised fans after he stopped a bouncer from sending a young man off the stage. Instead, he briefly engaged him in a dance-off.

8. Simi and Adekunle Gold's passionate kiss

Celebrity lovebirds Simi and Adekunle Gold stirred sweet reactions during their performance of By You. The husband and wife managed to sneak in a passionate kiss in the middle of their performance.

There's no denying that it has indeed been a fun-filled and colourful Detty December for musicians and their fans. Fingers crossed for what 2022 has in store!

