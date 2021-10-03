BBNaija Live Updates: Amazing Performances, Evictions and More at Shine Ya Eyes Grand Finale
Media personality Toke Makinwa has kicked off the show and she chats with fans gathered at the event centre in Lekki.
Toke chats with fans from Whitemoney and Liquorose's camp. She goes on to invite Made Kuti as the first artiste performing for the night.
Made Kuti performs Free Your Mind to excited fans.
Angel evicted from Shine Ya Eyes house, becomes second finalist to leave
Angel has become the second finalist to be kicked out of the BBNaija house.
Ebuka holds brief chat with Emmanuel following his eviction
Emmanuel says he's feeling good as he speaks with Ebuka. He says he's shocked and surprise to have gotten far in the house.
Ebuka takes Emmanuel through his journey in the BBNaija house. Speaking about what's next, Emmanuel says he's ready for the industry and would try out modelling amongst other things.
Ebuka announces Emmanuel as first finalist to leave BBNaija house
The journey has come to an end for Emmanuel as he becomes the first finalist to be sent out of the Shine Ya Eyes house. This makes him the 6th runner up of the sixth season of the reality show.
Show comes to a brief pause as they embark on break. Ebuka to chat with Emmanuel later.
Ebuka crosses into the house for the first time to chat with housemates, Biggie takesover
Housemates are gathered in the arena for one last time and Big Brother hails them for looking good.
Big Brother goes on to have a final chat with housemates and how far they have come in the Shine Ya Eyes house season.
Big Brother also commends the final six for their courage and the ability to shine their eyes throughout the season.
According to Big Brother, housemates won't be forgotten anytime soon.
Big Brother hails Angel, Cross, Emmanuel, Liquorose, Pere and Whitemoney for their outstanding qualities during the course of the show.
Big Brother encourages housemates to go out and shine as he says final goodbye.
Ebuka mounts the stage and chats with fans
Ebuka looks dapper as he shows up and hails Made Kuti for an interesting performance.
The host goes on to takes fans through some of the interesting moments from the Shine Ya Eyes season.
