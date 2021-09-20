Actress Olayinka Solomon recently tied the knot and an interesting video from her wedding reception has surfaced on social media

The clip captured the moment the new wife mounted her hubby on stage and whined her waist on him

The video stirred hilarious reactions from many people on social media with some noting that her actions were not appropriate

Nollywood’s Olayinka Solomon and her hubby recently exchanged marital vows in Lagos and the new wife couldn’t hide her excitement at her wedding reception.

A video from the event which caught the attention of social media users captured the moment Olayinka briefly treated her husband to a special dance session.

Actress Olayinka Solomon 'grinds' hubby at wedding reception in front of parents. Photo: @olayinkasolomon01

Source: Instagram

The overhyped wife mounted her hubby like a skilled dancer and wiggled her waist on him as guests at the event cheered her on.

In a different portion of the video, the actress stood up and continued dancing while making her hubby focus on her backside.

Watch the video as seen online below:

Social media users react

As expected, the display by the newlywed actress got people talking in the online community.

Read some comments sighted below:

mrlilgaga said:

"Amazed. A wedding reception not an after-party."

moi_vee said:

"In front of parents and judgy relatives. Naa, nothing cute about this, get a room."

jesuiseby said:

"There’s a thing called wedding etiquette."

vincentblackwell__ said:

"Disrespectful wen parents and children are around...mumu una too dey over do these things."

karachiatiya said:

"What on earth happened to Shamefacedness!!!!!!!! What happened to being a queen? A lady? Etiquette??? There are families with children at this event most likely and even if there wasn't....... sigh."

